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Asantehene to brief Mahama on Bawku Peace mediation

  Tue, 16 Dec 2025
Headlines Asantehene to brief Mahama on Bawku Peace mediation
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to present a detailed report on his mediation of the protracted Bawku conflict to President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, December 16, in a major step toward securing lasting peace in the troubled municipality.

President Mahama earlier in 2025 entrusted the revered traditional ruler with the delicate task of leading dialogue efforts to resolve the decades-old chieftaincy dispute that has repeatedly plunged Bawku into violence. Since his appointment, Otumfuo has steered a carefully structured mediation process aimed at rebuilding trust and opening channels of communication between the feuding factions.

The peace initiative formally commenced in April, with the Asantehene holding separate consultations with the opposing sides to lay the groundwork for dialogue. Although the talks encountered a brief setback and were temporarily suspended, they resumed in May 2025 and have since helped to stabilise the security situation, ushering in a period of relative calm in the area.

Sources indicate that the report to be presented to the President will capture the progress made so far, key observations from the engagements, and practical recommendations to guide the government’s next steps toward sustainable peace and long term stability in Bawku.

As the mediation advances, security agencies have stepped up their presence on the ground. The Ghana Armed Forces say they have intensified operations in the municipality to deter violence and protect lives and property.

Speaking on Monday, December 15, the Commander of the 11th Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces in the Upper East Region, Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Boako, expressed optimism that the combined impact of sustained security measures and traditional mediation would bring an end to the unrest.

“We believe that as time goes on, with our monitoring, time will catch up with those miscreants. With the Otumfuo mediation and the meetings we had with the factions in Bawku last week, we believe that all these attacks will come to an end so that the community and its people can return to normalcy,” he stated.

Bawku has endured years of intermittent violence rooted in chieftaincy disputes, fueling persistent calls for inclusive dialogue and firm security interventions. The anticipated briefing by the Asantehene is widely seen as a critical moment in efforts to finally turn the page on the conflict.

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