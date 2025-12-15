Most supporters within the New Patriotic Party argue that choosing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s next leader would be, in their view, a serious and regrettable mistake in Ghana’s political history. Drawing from interviews across the country and discussions on social media, these supporters emphasize the need for delegates to vote meaningfully and purposefully at this critical moment for Kennedy Agyapong. They believe the NPP stands at a decisive crossroads and the decision made today will shape not only the party’s future but also the direction of Ghana itself.

From the perspective of these supporters, Kennedy Agyapong represents action‑driven leadership, firm accountability, and a practical, no‑nonsense approach to national challenges. They argue that after years of economic strain, policy disappointments, and declining public trust, the NPP needs a leader whose record reflects independence, integrity and consistent engagement with ordinary citizens. For them, voting for Kennedy is not merely a political choice, it is a meaningful step toward renewal, unity and a stronger NPP.

Supporters who critique Dr. Bawumia’s record often urge new members of the party to examine his eight‑year tenure as Vice President more closely. They recall that both he and President Akufo‑Addo assured Ghanaians that he would resolve the nation’s economic challenges. They also note that Dr. Bawumia previously criticized former Vice President Amissah‑Arthur for not solving economic crises. Yet, major economic issues for example, rising inflation, policy inconsistencies, economy collapsing and structural weaknesses remained unresolved throughout his time in office.

These critics further point to environmental degradation, illegal mining, and the deterioration of water bodies as problems that worsened under Bawumia’s vice administration. They also highlight concerns about public accountability, especially regarding the then‑Finance Minister, Ken Ofori‑Atta. From this viewpoint, if Dr. Bawumia had the solutions he promised, supporters believe he would have demonstrated them during his eight years in office. Kennedy will never sit and endorse his financial minister to run away from the country.

Supporters who disagree with Adwoa Safo’s recent comments argue that her claim—that Dr. Bawumia was not the finance minister—does not change the political reality Ghanaians witnessed over the past eight years. From their perspective, this argument is irrelevant because, in their view, every Ghanaian understood that President Akufo‑Addo relied heavily on Dr. Bawumia as the head of the Economic Management Team. These critics often point out that Dr. Bawumia himself publicly committed to stabilizing the cedi and “arresting the dollar,” which is why they believe he should be assessed based on those promises.

According to these supporters, Adwoa Safo’s comments are simply an attempt to influence delegates who may still be uncertain about their choice. They argue that delegates should look beyond such statements and focus on the broader performance record. From this viewpoint, a vote for Dr. Bawumia is seen as unproductive, while a vote for Kennedy Agyapong is viewed as a more meaningful step toward what they believe would be a stronger and more accountable future for the party.

The strength of the interview is this, supporters of Kennedy Agyapong emphasize his reputation as a hands‑on problem solver. Traders, importers, spare‑parts dealers, building‑material suppliers, and advocates of made‑in‑Ghana products have long sought his assistance—even though he has never served as Vice President. They argue that if Dr. Bawumia had been the more effective leader, these groups would naturally have turned to him instead. Kennedy’s consistent engagement with citizens and his willingness to confront difficult issues are seen as signs of stronger leadership. From this perspective, supporters say: Let us support Kennedy because he has already demonstrated the leadership qualities the party and Ghana need.

Some supporters also believe that influential figures such as Osei Mensah, K.T. Hammond, and others should help ensure that the party selects the candidate they feel is best suited for this moment. They argue that Kennedy Agyapong offers the kind of leadership that can restore trust and rebuild confidence within the party. They point out that many promises and reforms in recent years did not materialize at the expected pace, and that economic hardship and instability have signaled the need for a different approach. Declining public confidence and questions about the impact of flagship policies further reinforce their concerns.

For these supporters, Kennedy stands out as a leader with a clearer long‑term vision—one shaped by real‑world experience rather than political comfort. They see his challenge to the status quo as a response to broader frustrations within the party and a call for stronger, more accountable leadership. In their view, Kennedy Agyapong represents authenticity, discipline, and a readiness to confront the nation’s challenges head‑on. They believe he can energize the grassroots, unify the party, and guide the NPP toward renewal and strength. From this perspective, they argue that Kennedy is the steady pillar capable of moving the NPP forward.

Supporters who are critical of Dr. Bawumia’s record often express their concerns in very strong terms. From their perspective, a vote for Dr. Bawumia is seen as a choice that could lead to disappointment in 2028, because they believe the challenges experienced during his eight years in leadership would simply continue. These critics argue that the economic hardships, policy inconsistencies, and public frustrations of recent years serve as clear warnings about what the future might hold if the same leadership direction is maintained.

In their view, delegates should reflect carefully on the past before deciding the future, because repeating the same leadership path may produce the same results. For this reason, they urge delegates to consider alternatives they believe offer a clearer break from the past. According to these critics, Ghanaians are unlikely to support a candidate they associate with what they describe as significant failures in Ghana’s recent political and economic history, and they believe the party risks losing national support if it does not choose a different direction.

Finally, NPP supporters are raising broader concerns about Ghana’s future. They express concerns about environmental destruction, economic instability, political tensions and concluded that Mr. Kennedy is the right candidate among the others to be elected to shape and transform the country. They say Kennedy will not repeat any past mistakes of corruption, economic mismanagement, arrogance of power and the overlooking at the destruction of the environment. These concerns reflect a wider understanding that Kennedy Agyapong is the right choice all NPP must rally behind for victory.