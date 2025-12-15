Ooni of Ife Extends Royal Welcome to Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama

Ile-Ife, Nigeria In a historic and highly symbolic visit, President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, was warmly received by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at the revered palace of Ile-Ife, the ancient city recognized as the cradle of Yoruba civilization. The visit, steeped in traditional pomp and cultural significance, highlighted the enduring bonds of friendship, heritage, and Pan-African unity between Nigeria and Ghana.

From the moment President Mahama arrived at the palace, he was accorded the highest honors befitting an eminent African statesman. Traditional drummers and palace attendants led the way, while palace chiefs in regal attire performed customary rituals that have been observed for centuries. The ceremonial reception reflected the Ooni’s commitment to preserving Yoruba traditions while also embracing distinguished guests from across the continent.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, President Mahama expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception, describing the palace as “feeling like home.” He noted that the visit was not only an opportunity to witness Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage but also a chance to strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties between West African nations. “Being here in Ile-Ife, in the presence of His Imperial Majesty, is a reminder of the shared history, values, and traditions that unite our countries,” Mahama said.

The Ooni of Ife, renowned for his role in promoting African culture and fostering unity, welcomed the Ghanaian president with open arms. In his remarks, Oba Ogunwusi highlighted the importance of traditional institutions in contemporary African diplomacy and development. “Our palaces are not just centers of culture; they are spaces where African leaders and citizens can come together to discuss progress, unity, and the future of our continent,” the Ooni said. He described President Mahama as a “true friend of the Yoruba people” and praised his leadership in advancing Ghana’s socio-economic development.

During the visit, discussions between the Ooni and President Mahama touched on several key areas, including cultural diplomacy, heritage preservation, and the role of African traditions in modern governance. The palace setting, with its ornate architecture, sacred shrines, and centuries-old artifacts, provided a fitting backdrop for these conversations. Observers noted that the visit symbolized more than a courtesy call; it was a meeting of minds committed to the idea of a united Africa, rooted in respect for culture and history.

For President Mahama, the visit was also a personal journey into Africa’s past. Ile-Ife, often described as the spiritual heart of the Yoruba people, carries historical significance not only for Nigeria but for the wider West African region. The president expressed admiration for the city’s preservation of cultural heritage, praising the Ooni’s efforts to ensure that future generations remain connected to their roots. “Visiting Ile-Ife reminds me of the importance of honoring our history while working together to build a prosperous future for our people,” Mahama stated.

The palace reception featured traditional dances, royal songs, and rituals performed by palace chiefs, all of which left a lasting impression on President Mahama and his entourage. He engaged with the royal council and other dignitaries, sharing insights from Ghana’s experiences in governance, economic development, and cultural promotion. In turn, the Ooni and his chiefs highlighted initiatives in Nigeria aimed at empowering youth, promoting entrepreneurship, and strengthening Africa’s cultural identity.

Analysts described the visit as a remarkable blend of royalty and statesmanship. By welcoming a head of state in such a grand and culturally significant manner, the Ooni reinforced Ile-Ife’s role as a hub of African diplomacy and heritage. For President Mahama, the warm reception underscored the deep connections that transcend modern national borders, emphasizing the bonds of history, kinship, and shared destiny among African nations.

The visit concluded with the exchange of gifts and tokens of goodwill, symbolizing mutual respect and continued cooperation. President Mahama left the palace visibly moved, praising the Ooni for his leadership and hospitality. The Ghanaian president’s visit to Ile-Ife will be remembered not only as a diplomatic engagement but also as a celebration of African culture, tradition, and unity.

In the ancient halls of the Ooni’s palace, amidst centuries of history and regal tradition, President John Dramani Mahama found not just a royal welcome but a sense of home a testament to the enduring spirit of Pan-African brotherhood.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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