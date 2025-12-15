NSS validation portal reopened for one week to rectify outstanding issues — Director-General

The Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Ruth Dela Seddoh, has announced a one-week reopening of the national service validation portal to allow eligible personnel to resolve outstanding registration and validation challenges.

The decision follows appeals from service personnel who were unable to complete the process due to genuine technical, documentation and reposting-related difficulties before the portal was closed.

The move, according to the Authority, is aimed at ensuring fairness while protecting the integrity of the 2025/2026 national service year.

Announcing the decision at a media briefing in Accra on Monday, December 15, Madam Dela Seddoh said the reopening would be strictly limited and final.

“The National Service registration portal will be reopened for one final week. From today Monday 15th December to Monday, 22nd December 2025,” she stated.

She stressed that the window is not meant for fresh registrations but to address unresolved issues by specific categories of personnel.

“This is not an opportunity for new registrations. It is a final window to rectify outstanding issues,” the Acting Director-General added.

Madam Dela Seddoh warned that the portal would be permanently closed after December 22 as the Authority prepares for the deployment of nurses and other personnel, urging all eligible individuals to take advantage of the opportunity responsibly.

She further revealed that an investigation into posting process led to the flagging of about 8,105 ghost names on the system, with 1,840 individuals completely suspended pending further probes by security agencies.

The NSA boss added that the irregularities were traced to three tertiary institutions; University for Development Studies, Ghana Communication Technology University and Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, while 10 staff of the institutions and some NSA officials have been arrested.

The Director-General said the intervention has averted an estimated GH₵68.64 million annual loss to the state, describing it as a major step in ending the ghost names phenomenon.