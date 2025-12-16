Adamus Resources Limited refurbishes maternity ward of Nkroful Clinic 

Adamus Resources Limited, a gold mining company in the Ellembelle District, has refurbished the maternity ward of the Nkroful Clinic.

The Company also donated medical equipment such as four infrared thermometers, three Drip Stand, one delivery bed, one cooler bag, one 70 L vaccine fridge and one scale with height (digital) to the Clinic.

The rest of the items were two scales (Seca), one CXY GEN Cylinder (WLTS), three pieces of BP Machine, three hospital beds, and three pieces of five-fold ward screen.

Madam Angela List, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ADAMUS Resources Limited, who made the presentation at Nkroful, said the state of the maternity ward of the clinic meant that “babies were not welcomed thereby putting mothers and unborn children at serious threat.”

She said, “as a woman and a mother, I find this unacceptable citing broken delivery beds, lack of basic equipment to receive the next Kwame Nkrumah which we must act and act fast to change.”

Madam List described the gesture not only as part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), but a toast to fruitful Nkroful and ADAMUS’ future; a future where partnership drives progress, where every child and every mother have the dignity, they deserved.”

She assured the Nkroful township that the best was yet to come as the Company was poised to deliver more development projects to the community and the country at large.

Mr Augustine Kwesi Amoako, Ellembelle District Director of the Ghana Health Service, expressed gratitude to the mining company for the life-saving intervention, noting that maternal health was at the heart of the Service.

Dr Amoako said maternal mothers who required just a blood transfusion were usually referred to the Saint Martin’s De Porres Hospital at Eikwe due to the lack of facilities at the Nkroful Clinic.

He said while the Ellembelle District awaited a standardized District Hospital where there would be a theatre and other facilities, the clinic must be well equipped to cater for the health care needs of the people within the catchment areas.

Dr Amoako appealed to ADAMUS Resources Limited for the renovation of the Outpatient Department (OPD) block and offices of the health administration.

Nana Kwasi Kutua V, Divisional Chief of Nkroful, said in consultations with the Member of Parliament and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, as well as the CEO of ADAMUS Mines, plans were afoot to commence the Ellembelle District Hospital at Nkroful next year.

He said the stool had released 41 acres of land for the hospital project.

Nana Kutua V said the Ellembelle District Hospital at Nkroful would not only be a legacy to Dr Kwame Nkrumah but serve the densely populated areas in Ellembelle and parts of the Nzema-East Municipality.

Mr Joseph Armah Agyekum, DCE of Ellembelle, commended ADAMUS Resources Limited for living up to their CSR.

He said the mining company had been a blessing to Ellembelle and the Nzema area, championing massive development thereby boosting the local economy.

Mr Agyekum assured ADAMUS Resources Limited of the Assembly’s readiness to support and partner with the Company to fast-track the rapid socio-economic development of Ellembelle.

GNA