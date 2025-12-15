Forestry Commission Arrests 11 in Dawn Anti-Galamsey Operation

The Forestry Commission (FC) has arrested 11 suspected illegal miners—eight Ghanaians and three Chinese nationals—in a joint anti-galamsey operation conducted at dawn on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The operation was executed by a 28-member task force drawn from three Rapid Response Teams, supported by officers of the Oda Forest District under the Forest Services Division.

According to the Commission, the arrests took place in Compartment 70 of the Pra Anum Forest Reserve at Banka, within the Oda Forest District of the Eastern Region.

The Ghanaian suspects were identified as:

Mohammed Mustapha, 25

Aminu Moro, 48

Owusu Emmanuel, 28

Raymond Opoku Agyemang, 32

Teye Joseph, 32

Oduro Emmanuel, 29

Aaron Oppong Gyebi, 36

Isaac Apana, 32

The Chinese nationals arrested are:

Jun Hunay, 42

Wen Yong Feng, 49

Lu Zheng Zhan, 37

All 11 suspects have been handed over to the Asante Akim Juaso District Police Command for investigations and possible prosecution.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of:

Two pickup vehicles: a Toyota (GW 4974-23) and a Great Wall (GT 4189-25)

Eight excavators

One automatic pump-action gun

The Forestry Commission confirmed that the seized vehicles have been transferred to the Oda Forest District Office for safekeeping. It further reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying efforts to combat illegal mining activities in forest reserves nationwide

---CitiNewsRoom