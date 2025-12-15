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Mahama Honoured in Nigeria, Says Title Symbolises Ghana-Nigeria Bond

  Mon, 15 Dec 2025
General News Mahama Honoured in Nigeria, Says Title Symbolises Ghana-Nigeria Bond
MON, 15 DEC 2025

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the chieftaincy title conferred on him in Nigeria as a powerful symbol of the deep historical and cultural ties between Ghanaians and Nigerians, noting that the honour will further strengthen relations between the two nations.

He made the remarks after being installed as Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at a ceremony held at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, December 15.

Receiving the title with humility, President Mahama highlighted the enduring bond between the peoples of Ghana and Nigeria.

“I don’t take this honour lightly. I know there is a historic bond between the people of Ghana and the people of Nigeria. When Nigeria prospers, Ghana prospers. When Ghana prospers, Nigeria prospers,” he said.

He likened the two countries to twins bound by destiny, joking about their friendly rivalry in football and the ongoing debate over jollof rice.

“God brought the two of us together. We are like twins of the same mother, except when we are playing football and when we are cooking jollof,” he added.

Mahama stressed that the honour was not a personal accolade but one he accepted on behalf of all Ghanaians.

“This chieftaincy title, I receive it on behalf of all the people of Ghana. It will further cement the relationship between us,” he said.

The title Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source, meaning “a president who helps reorganise the world for the good of humanity”, recognises Mahama’s leadership and his advocacy for fairness, cooperation, and unity among nations.

The ceremony was attended by traditional rulers, government officials, and community members, underscoring the strong cultural ties between Ghana and Nigeria, particularly among the Yoruba people, for whom Ile-Ife is regarded as their ancestral home.

Mahama has consistently championed regional and global cooperation in tackling challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, and development—earning him recognition beyond Ghana’s borders.

This is not his first Nigerian honour; in 2015, he was conferred the title Aare Atolase of Offa by the Offa Kingdom in Kwara State. The latest accolade is expected to further deepen diplomatic and cultural relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

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