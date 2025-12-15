ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama Installed as Aare Atayeto Oodua by Ooni of Ife

  Mon, 15 Dec 2025
General News Mahama Installed as Aare Atayeto Oodua by Ooni of Ife
MON, 15 DEC 2025 1

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the honour bestowed on him by the Ooni of Ife as deeply meaningful, stressing its symbolic value for the historic ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

Mahama made the remarks after being installed as Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source by His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at a colourful ceremony held at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The prestigious Yoruba chieftaincy title—translated as “A President who reorganises the global space for humanity”—was conferred in recognition of Mahama’s leadership qualities and his advocacy for global cooperation, equity, and sustainable development.

In his acceptance speech, Mahama expressed gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, recalling how the traditional ruler maintained a close relationship with him even during his time in opposition.

“After I lost the election in 2020, I became nobody to many people. Through my sister, he kept asking when I was going to come. I was impressed because I was nobody and in opposition at the time, yet his insistence that I come to visit him moved me,” Mahama said.

He recounted how, upon eventually visiting Ile-Ife, he was warmly received by the Ooni, who offered words of encouragement.

“One day, I picked a date and came, and he received me so warmly. After the visit, he took me to all the secret places of the palace and then told me, ‘Go, and you will get your seat,’” he added.

Mahama noted that the Ooni’s prediction came true when he was elected President in 2024, describing the latest honour as one he holds in high esteem.

“I don’t take this honour lightly. I know that there is a historic bond between the people of Ghana and the people of Nigeria. When Nigeria prospers, Ghana prospers, and when Ghana prospers, Nigeria prospers,” he said.

The installation ceremony drew traditional rulers, dignitaries, and guests from across West Africa, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the honour.

---CitiNewsRoom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Dr. Williams | 12/15/2025 8:15:18 PM

Is he a former President. Check your article. This is evidence that it was AI generated with editing.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

A/R: Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry A/R: Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry 

1 hour ago

Dont let free primary health care go waste — Mahama urges Ghanaians Don't let free primary health care go waste — Mahama urges Ghanaians

1 hour ago

We are still engaging the investor to revive Komenda Sugar Factory — Mahama We are still engaging the investor to revive Komenda Sugar Factory — Mahama

1 hour ago

We will defeat Croatia — Mahama predicts We will defeat Croatia — Mahama predicts

2 hours ago

Rescue workers search through the rubble three days after earthquakes struck Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Saturday, June 27, 2026. - Fernando Vergara, AP Nearly 6.8 mn people may be affected by Venezuela quakes, UN says

2 hours ago

The late Jacinta Kubi Appiah Notre Dame Girls’ SHS student dies after writing last WASSCE paper

7 hours ago

Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa GTEC questions dismissal of Bolgatanga Technical University Vice Chancellor

7 hours ago

You cant come and abuse Ghanas resources and run away to avoid accountability – Edudzi slams Ken Ofori-Atta 'You can't come and abuse Ghana's resources and run away to avoid accountability...

7 hours ago

Yaw Opoku Mensah, spokesperson for Dr Adutwum Dr. Adutwum Campaign Aide appeals for calm as Ken Agyapong row deepens

7 hours ago

Mahama demands strict quality checks before road payments Mahama demands strict quality checks before road payments

Just in....
body-container-line