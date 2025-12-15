Mahama Installed as Aare Atayeto Oodua by Ooni of Ife

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the honour bestowed on him by the Ooni of Ife as deeply meaningful, stressing its symbolic value for the historic ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

Mahama made the remarks after being installed as Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source by His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at a colourful ceremony held at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The prestigious Yoruba chieftaincy title—translated as “A President who reorganises the global space for humanity”—was conferred in recognition of Mahama’s leadership qualities and his advocacy for global cooperation, equity, and sustainable development.

In his acceptance speech, Mahama expressed gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, recalling how the traditional ruler maintained a close relationship with him even during his time in opposition.

“After I lost the election in 2020, I became nobody to many people. Through my sister, he kept asking when I was going to come. I was impressed because I was nobody and in opposition at the time, yet his insistence that I come to visit him moved me,” Mahama said.

He recounted how, upon eventually visiting Ile-Ife, he was warmly received by the Ooni, who offered words of encouragement.

“One day, I picked a date and came, and he received me so warmly. After the visit, he took me to all the secret places of the palace and then told me, ‘Go, and you will get your seat,’” he added.

Mahama noted that the Ooni’s prediction came true when he was elected President in 2024, describing the latest honour as one he holds in high esteem.

“I don’t take this honour lightly. I know that there is a historic bond between the people of Ghana and the people of Nigeria. When Nigeria prospers, Ghana prospers, and when Ghana prospers, Nigeria prospers,” he said.

The installation ceremony drew traditional rulers, dignitaries, and guests from across West Africa, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the honour.

---CitiNewsRoom