Can the United States be trusted? A Pan-Africanist reading of its new diplomatic gesture toward Zimbabwe

The United States' recent public posture of “re-engagement” and diplomatic outreach toward Zimbabwe has been met by some in Harare and across Africa with cautious welcome. For people who have lived under two decades of punitive measures, the question is deeper than protocol and press releases: can a power that has punished Zimbabwe with an array of sanctions, travel bans and economic pressure for more than twenty years be trusted when it suddenly promises a softer tone? Seen through a Pan-African lens, the answer must be sceptical, grounded in history, and attentive to motive. Zimbabwe’s rulers and the continent should greet American gestures as possibilities to be managed, not gifts to be accepted without condition.

A history of pressure that cannot be forgotten

Any honest appraisal begins with history. The United States first began imposing targeted measures on Zimbabwe in the early 2000s, expanding restrictions through executive orders and sanctions lists that named officials, companies and sectors alleged to be involved in undermining democratic processes or human rights. These instruments of pressure have shaped Zimbabwe’s external economic relations and been invoked repeatedly as justification for restricted access to Western capital and markets.

In March 2024, the U.S. made a bureaucratic shift: the old Zimbabwe Sanctions Program was formally terminated, but many of the key individuals and entities previously targeted were re-listed under the Global Magnitsky regime, a framework that makes it easier for Washington to sanction people accused of corruption or human-rights abuses anywhere in the world. That change did not erase two decades of pressure; it repackaged it with a tool that is more flexible and harder for targeted countries to predict. For ordinary Zimbabweans who endured years of restricted foreign finance, frozen assets, and reputational isolation, this was not a clean break but a reorganisation of leverage.

When gestures meet the ledger: words are not trade, investment or relief.

Public statements of “open doors” or “new diplomatic approaches” are cheap when compared to the day-to-day reality of trade, investment and development. Reassurance from an embassy or a press release does not loosen financial strings, remove the secondary effects of long-running restrictions, nor restore confidence among investors who still worry about extraterritorial enforcement and reputational risk. Companies and banks do not trade on handshake promises; they move where rules are clear and predictable. For Zimbabwe, the real currency is access to capital, to markets, and to technology, and those are shaped by law and cost, not by diplomatic tone alone. The U.S. can smile and speak of cooperation, but unless it removes the legal and financial barriers it helped erect, its gesture risks being only symbolic.

Look beyond the rhetoric: what might be the real motive?

It is naïve to read American behaviour only in terms of the language Washington prefers. Great powers seldom act purely from benevolence. Two strategic motivations should animate any sober reading of U.S. re-engagement with Zimbabwe.

First, the United States is anxious about the growing diplomatic and economic footprint of other powers in Africa, especially China. Over the past decade, Beijing has made serious inroads in Zimbabwe’s mining, infrastructure and energy sectors. Chinese firms now play a leading role in the development of Zimbabwe’s lithium, platinum and other critical mineral projects that matter for the global energy transition. That deepening relationship is not merely commercial: it alters the balance of influence on the continent and challenges Western preferences for market rules and governance frameworks. Washington’s warmer language can therefore be read as an attempt to blunt Chinese influence and to retain leverage over mineral-rich states like Zimbabwe as the global scramble for strategic resources intensifies.

Second, Zimbabwe is not a random case. It sits on vast reserves of minerals that the world needs for batteries, electronics and green technology. When a superpower that for decades used sanctions and political pressure suddenly offers a diplomatic olive branch, it is reasonable to suspect that access to resources and geopolitical positioning are part of the calculation. In short, America’s congenial tone may aim to protect or recover access or at least to ensure it is not excluded from a region whose minerals are central to the 21st-century economy.

Examples beyond Zimbabwe: a pattern of conditional engagement

The question of trust is not Zimbabwe-specific. Across Africa, the United States has used targeted sanctions, visa restrictions and aggressive diplomacy when it judged states or officials to be out of step with its priorities. From public threats or visa bans on some Nigerian officials over governance issues to tense diplomatic exchanges with Pretoria about foreign policy choices, the pattern is one of conditional engagement: cooperation when strategic interests align, pressure when they do not. This makes Washington’s diplomacy transactional, and that transactionality is why nations that prize sovereignty and independent development should be careful about unilateral dependence. The lesson is simple: states that accept inducements without clear agreements to protect their strategic autonomy risk being manoeuvred into policies that privilege outside interests.

What Zimbabwe must do: principled caution, not reflexive rejection

Zimbabwe’s government should meet American gestures with measured openness and firm principles. That means accepting conversations where they advance Zimbabwean priorities, but refusing any arrangement that compromises sovereignty, hands over control of strategic resources, or exposes the country to renewed waves of conditionality. Zimbabwe should insist that any thaw in relations be accompanied by concrete, verifiable changes in policy on both sides: clear guarantees against extraterritorial enforcement on Zimbabwean projects, transparent terms for investment, and independent arbitration mechanisms for disputes.

At the same time, Harare should deepen and diversify its partnerships. China is already a major partner, but overreliance on any single external power creates dependency. Engaging non-Western partners, strengthening intra-African industrial cooperation, and building regional value chains for minerals so that raw ores are processed on the continent are the surest ways to turn resource wealth into lasting development. Moving beyond the extractive model requires money, but it also requires political determination to resist deals that privilege short-term capital flows over long-term national capacity.

A Pan-Africanist strategy for strategic minerals

Zimbabwe’s 66 strategic minerals, whether lithium, platinum, chromium or others, are not merely export commodities. They are the foundation for industrialisation. A Pan-African approach would insist on regional processing hubs, shared technology transfers, and African-led standards for environmental protection and labour rights. Instead of selling ores cheaply to external firms, Zimbabwe and its neighbours should form partnerships that allow them to capture more of the value chain: refining, battery manufacturing, and downstream industries that create jobs and technical capacity. That is the anti-imperialist path: not isolating oneself, but negotiating from strength by creating alternatives that reduce the leverage of any single foreign power.

Beware the Trojan horse of conditional finance.

History shows that powerful states sometimes use aid, credit lines and diplomatic sugar to demand policy concessions in return. The modern form is softer infrastructure finance, development loans, or “partnership” programmes, but the effect can be the same: reduced policy space for domestic development plans. Zimbabwe should therefore subject every major foreign offer to public scrutiny and legal vetting. The terms of loans must be transparent; procurement must be competitive; environmental and labour standards must be enforced. If a deal undermines local control of strategic assets, it should be rejected, no matter how attractive the headline-figure investment appears.

Cautious engagement, not naïve trust

The United States’ new diplomatic gesture toward Zimbabwe should not be dismissed out of hand. Diplomatic engagement can open space for cooperation on health, education, and trade. But for Zimbabweans who remember two decades of sanctions and pressure, the correct posture is cautious engagement grounded in clear red lines. Washington’s softened tone does not erase a long record of coercive policy tools; its timing and content suggest that geopolitical competition, especially concerns about China’s growing footprint and access to strategic minerals, is central to its calculus. Zimbabwe must therefore be clear-eyed: welcome conversations that advance national interests, refuse deals that undermine sovereignty, and build African capacity so that no outside power can decide the fate of our resources or our future.

Trust is earned, not proclaimed. For Zimbabwe and for all African states seeking genuine independence, that trust must be measured in concrete protections, fair terms, and regional strength, not in rhetorical warmth from a capital with a long record of wielding power when it suits its own interests.