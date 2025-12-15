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Kpandai rerun: ‘Fatal bee attacks on NDC supporters orchestrated by NPP’ — Gbande

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NDC Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande
MON, 15 DEC 2025 5
Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande

A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of orchestrating a fatal bee attack on their supporters in Kpandai.

The attack occurred on Sunday, December 14, shortly after the NDC concluded its campaign activities.

One person, identified as a chief from one of the communities in the district, died after being attacked by a swarm of bees while riding a motorbike.

He reportedly dismounted and tried to flee but was beaten to death amid the confusion.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM’s Yɛn Nsempa show on Monday, Gbande claimed the NPP had brought in spiritual practitioners to carry out the attack.

“The NPP is campaigning on the ground at Kpandai with mallams. They brought three mallams from Niger and orchestrated for bees to attack us while we were holding a meeting, of which we lost one person,” he alleged.

“It’s nothing new to summon bees to attack someone. This attack is on the hands of Matthew Nyindam and the NPP. Nothing is working for the NPP, so they have now resorted to using mallams,” Gbande added.

The incident comes amid heightened political activity in Kpandai, where the Electoral Commission has scheduled a parliamentary election rerun for Tuesday, December 30.

It followed a High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 results due to irregularities in collation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 12/15/2025 7:35:52 PM

They don't have respect for humanity. Everything the NPP does shows wickedness, yet they want to rule the people they like to kill. They should just be in the opposition for the rest of their lives.

Comments5
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