Adwoa Safo Defends Bawumia, Urges NPP Delegates to Reject Blame

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to dismiss claims that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was responsible for the mismanagement of the economy during the party’s time in government.

She argued that it is unfair to single out Dr. Bawumia for the country’s economic challenges, stressing that his role did not give him ultimate authority over key policy decisions.

Addressing delegates, Adwoa Safo described Dr. Bawumia as the most suitable candidate to lead the NPP, noting that major economic policies were largely shaped by other senior government officials.

She emphasized that the former Vice President did not serve as Finance Minister and therefore could not be held solely accountable for the downturn experienced under the administration.

Recalling parliamentary debates, the former MP pointed out that concerns over economic management were openly raised, with some MPs calling for changes at the Ministry of Finance.

“Was Dr. Bawumia the Finance Minister? Were we not all in government when some MPs said that because of the way the economy was being mismanaged, the Finance Minister should be changed? Didn’t he damage everything before he was changed? So how can we blame this on Bawumia?” she asked.

Adwoa Safo likened Dr. Bawumia’s role to that of a driver’s mate, stressing that he could not overrule the driver even when the driver was underperforming.

She urged party delegates to assess Dr. Bawumia fairly and support his leadership bid, insisting that collective responsibility—not selective blame—should guide the party’s decisions moving forward.

---Graphic Online