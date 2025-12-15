Government Approves GH¢12.00 Minimum Price for Cashew Farmers

The Government of Ghana has approved GH¢12.00 per kilogram as the Minimum Producer Price for Raw Cashew Nuts for the 2025/2026 crop season, a measure aimed at safeguarding farmer incomes and sustaining growth in the cashew industry.

The decision was announced by the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) in line with its mandate under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010) and Regulations L.I. 2471 (2023), which empower the Authority to set producer prices for regulated tree crops.

According to a press release issued in Accra, the approved price followed a stakeholder engagement held on December 10, 2025, in Techiman, Bono East Region. The meeting brought together farmers, aggregators, traders, exporters, and processors across the cashew value chain to ensure a transparent and inclusive pricing process.

Participants were guided through the pricing mechanism, which considered:

A prevailing Free On Board (FOB) price of US$1,400 per metric tonne (48 KOR, 180 nut count, max 10% moisture).

(48 KOR, 180 nut count, max 10% moisture). A six-month average exchange rate of GH¢11.0241 .

. Statutory and operational cost components.

Based on these parameters, the indicative price was calculated at US$1,012.08 per metric tonne, equivalent to GH¢11,157.34, translating into a farmgate price of GH¢11.16 per kilogram.

After deliberations, stakeholders unanimously agreed to adopt a simplified, farmer-friendly round figure of GH¢12.00 per kilogram, which was subsequently approved by government.

The TCDA noted that the consensus reflects a shared commitment to fairness, improved farmer motivation, and the maintenance of a competitive domestic cashew market, while also providing predictability for traders, processors, and exporters.

Stakeholders further agreed that the Minimum Producer Price will be reviewed periodically to reflect changes in global market conditions and exchange rate movements.

The Authority expressed appreciation to all participants for their active involvement and constructive feedback, stressing that the collaborative approach strengthens confidence in the pricing regime and supports the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cashew industry.

---Graphic Online