NPP must remain united if they want to win Kpandai parliamentary rerun — Mussa Dankwa

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be difficult to defeat in the upcoming Kpandai parliamentary election rerun if it remains united.

The Tamale High Court on November 24 annulled the parliamentary election after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, challenged the results that had declared the NPP’s Matthew Nyindam winner.

Following the ruling, the Electoral Commission has scheduled a rerun for December 30, involving only the original candidates who contested the election.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, December 15, the renowned pollster said the NDC is currently grappling with internal wranglings in the constituency.

“If the NPP is to win, they must hold themselves together, remain united and advise their supporters to come out and vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Global InfoAnalytics poll published on Monday puts Mr. Nyindam at 50 per cent, giving him a four-point lead over Mr. Wakpal, who polled 46 per cent.

The pollster, however, noted that the contest remains too close to call due to a margin of error of 3.9 per cent.

“First poll for the Kpandai re-run shows NPP’s Matthew Nyindam holding a four-point lead over NDC’s Daniel Wakpal, meaning the race is statistically tied as the margin of error is 3.9 per cent,” he wrote on social media.