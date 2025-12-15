‘If we love our lives, let’s fix public transport instead of legalising Okada’ — Elvis Darko

The Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko, has criticised the decision to legalise commercial motorcycle operations, urging government to prioritise the fixing of Ghana’s public transport system instead.

He argued that available road safety data clearly shows motorcycles remain the deadliest mode of transport in the country, warning that legalising okada without addressing broader transport failures could worsen fatalities.

Mr. Darko made the remarks on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, December 15, following Parliament’s passage of the Road Traffic Amendments Bill.

“If you read every report of the National Road Safety Authority, they tell you the most alarming thing happening in this country is motorbike crashes. From January to October alone, out of over 2,400 road traffic deaths, motorbikes accounted for more than 1,000, over 45 per cent of all fatalities,” he said.

The journalist further noted that while buses and private vehicles carry far more passengers, motorcycles continue to record the highest fatality rates, stressing that the country is paying a heavy price in deaths and disabilities.

“If we love life, we should be fixing public transport, not expanding motorbike use. What is causing the high number of persons with disability in Ghana is road traffic crashes, and motorbike accidents are a major contributor,” he asserted.

His comments come after Parliament approved the Okada Bill on Thursday, December 11, paving the way for the formal integration of motorcycles and tricycles into Ghana’s transport system, pending presidential assent.

The bill introduces new safety requirements, including mandatory protective gear, as authorities seek to regulate an industry that has long operated outside formal oversight.