Ghana marks UN@80 with landmark National Civil Society Conference in Accra

Ghana hosted a landmark National Civil Society Conference at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN@80) and the 2025 International Human Rights Day, bringing civil society to the forefront of national and global conversations on accountability, inclusion, and human dignity.

Delivering his address as the special guest of honor, Rev. Canon Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Chief Patron of the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR) emphasised the universality of human dignity.

He urged Ghanaians to reject all forms of discrimination, defend fundamental freedoms, and sustain interfaith harmony as a foundation for peaceful coexistence and national unity.

Dr. Angela Dwamena Aboagye, Executive Director of The Ark Foundation, called for stronger national commitment to gender justice, cautioning that persistent inequalities continue to undermine Ghana’s human rights progress.

She urged policymakers to strengthen law enforcement mechanisms, expand women’s leadership opportunities, protect vulnerable populations, and support families as a foundational pillar of human rights protection.

Dr. Dwamena stressed that investing in women is an investment in society as a whole, noting that women bear the greatest burden of unpaid care and domestic labour while contributing disproportionately to national development.

The high-level conference convened diplomats, civil society leaders, women’s rights advocates, academics, and youth groups from across the country, united in reaffirming the central role of civic actors in safeguarding human rights and strengthening multilateral cooperation in an increasingly complex global environment.

Organised by the Coalition of NGOs Associated with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) Ghana, the conference placed strong emphasis on gender equality, youth empowerment, and inclusive development, highlighting their importance to sustainable development and democratic governance.

Mrs. Theophiline Bannerman, Convener of the Coalition of NGOs Associated with the UN DGC, described civil society as “the lifeblood of global cooperation,” underscoring the indispensable role of non-state actors in holding governments accountable.

“Civil society is where the voices of the marginalized find resonance,” she stated. “Our advocacy ensures that policies reflect the realities of ordinary people, not just the rhetoric of officials.”

She further called for enhanced collaboration between NGOs, government institutions, and the UN system to address urgent societal challenges, particularly those affecting women, children, and young people.

Adding a strong regional and continental perspective, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Executive Director of EIB Network, stressed the need for increased investment in women’s participation across all sectors.

“For Africa to thrive, we must create spaces where women lead, innovate, and make decisions that shape our economies, communities, and governance,” she stated. “Gender equality is not just a women’s issue—it is a national imperative.”

One of the most compelling interventions came from Dr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor, Founder & Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), who placed young people at the center of the human rights and sustainable development agenda.

He argued that meaningful youth participation is not optional but “a development imperative in an era defined by climate threats, conflict, unemployment, digital risks, and shrinking civic spaces.”

Dr. Wemakor emphasized that no nation can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without empowering its youth, who constitute the largest demographic in Ghana and across much of Africa.

Speaking also as the Convener of the Youth Sub-Platform of the Ghana CSOs Platform on the topic: “Youth Engagement in Advancing Human Rights and SDGs”, he outlined key challenges confronting Ghanaian youth, including limited participation in policymaking, rising unemployment, digital misinformation, and heightened vulnerability to drug abuse, violence, and radicalization.

He highlighted the impactful work of Human Rights Reporters Ghana, citing initiatives such as the KTT Campaign, which has educated over 60,000 Ghanaians on issues including kidnapping, teenage pregnancy, and substance abuse.

“Youth are not just beneficiaries of policy; they are key agents of change. When young people are empowered, societies thrive,” he said.

Dr. Wemakor called on the government, civil society, and the UN system to adopt a bold, youth-centered agenda by institutionalizing youth participation, protecting civic freedoms, investing in innovation and digital literacy, strengthening partnerships, and prioritizing marginalized youth.

“Youth leadership is the engine of national progress. Token inclusion is not enough; we need real power-sharing and opportunities for the next generation,” he concluded.

The conference concluded with a unified call for strengthened collaboration among civil society, government, and global partners to advance human dignity, gender justice, youth empowerment, and sustainable development, as the United Nations enters a new decade of global action.