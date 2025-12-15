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NPP flagbearer race: ‘I no longer consider Bawumia a fine gentleman’ — Kennedy Agyapong

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Kennedy Ohene Agyapongleft and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
MON, 15 DEC 2025 1
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong[left] and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has criticised former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The former lawmaker questioned the character of the 2024 NPP flagbearer and campaign tactics ahead of the party’s internal contest slated for January 31, 2026.

Kennedy Agyapong alleged that the former Vice President deliberately sanctioned personal attacks against him as part of a calculated political strategy to ruin his campaign.

He made the remarks while speaking on Accra-based UTV’s Adekye Nsoroma programme on Monday, December 15.

“I no longer consider Bawumia a fine gentleman. He appears innocent, but based on what I know about him, I can never describe him as a gentleman,” the former Assin Central MP said.

The businessman and politician further claimed that the alleged strategy was intended to provoke him into reacting in a way that could harm his own campaign, but insisted he refused to fall for it.

“He planned with his campaign team to unleash attacks on me in October and November, with the intention of provoking me to retaliate and damage my own campaign, but I ignored the insults and stayed focused,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia has been tipped by several polls as the leading contenders among the five contenders in the NPP flagbearer contest.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

NKWASEASEM | 12/16/2025 9:35:53 PM

SO WHO IS THE FINE GENTLEMAN NOW, YOU? TWEAAA, NKWASEAKEKA NKOAA. YOU'RE GOING TO WEEP AGAIN, COME JANUARY 2026

Comments1
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