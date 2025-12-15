Dormaahene donates new car to UENR valedictorian

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, has donated a brand-new saloon car to Miss Jennifer Addae, the valedictorian of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) for the 2024/25 academic year.

The gesture was announced during the university’s 10th graduation ceremony held in Sunyani,

Miss Addae, a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry graduate, achieved an impressive Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.95, earning her the top spot among her peers.

The Dormaahene, who is also the paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area and the Council Chairman of UENR, declared that the car gift would become an annual award for future valedictorians during his tenure as Council Chairman.

In addition to the car, the Dormaahene donated GH₵1 million to support infrastructure development at UENR’s Dormaa campus.

He emphasized the importance of pursuing excellence, innovation, and sustainability, stressing which were essential for addressing real-world challenges.

The Dormaahene highlighted UENR’s approach to education, which focuses on interdisciplinary planning, data-driven engagement, and practical programmes that transform ideas into viable solutions.

He noted that this approach ensured that graduates were not only knowledgeable but also industry-ready and equipped to lead.

He further stressed that a sustainable and innovative future could not be achieved without diversity and inclusion by promoting equitable access, increasing female enrollment and supporting students from diverse background

Miss Addae, in her valedictory speech, acknowledged the rapidly changing world and described climate change as both a pressing challenge and a powerful force.

She urged her fellow graduates to diversify their knowledge responsibly, uplift their communities, and leave every place better than they found it.

The graduation ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Dormaahene, who praised the university’s efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion. He noted that UENR had fostered an environment where future technologists could thrive, leading innovations across various sectors.

The valedictorian expressed her gratitude to the Dormaahene for the generous gift, saying it would serve as a motivation to her and future graduates to strive for excellence.

GNA