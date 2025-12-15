ECOWAS unanimously backs President Mahama for AU Chairmanship

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States has given unanimous approval to the candidature of President John Dramani Mahama for the Chairmanship of the African Union, marking a major diplomatic moment for the sub-region.

The endorsement, which represents the highest level of political backing within ECOWAS, was reached at the 68th Ordinary Session of the Authority held in Abuja. It follows earlier support from the Foreign Affairs Ministers of member states, sealing a united West African front behind President Mahama’s bid to lead the continental body.

Although the summit was largely dominated by discussions on mounting security threats across the region, the collective decision to rally behind President Mahama stood out as a strategic move aimed at amplifying ECOWAS influence within the African Union and strengthening the region’s voice in continental affairs.

The endorsement confirms recommendations made during preparatory meetings by ECOWAS Foreign Ministers and reflects a rare consensus among member states. Leaders view President Mahama’s candidature as an opportunity to deepen coordination between regional and continental governance, particularly in the areas of peace and security, democratic stability, and economic integration.

ECOWAS officials also see the move as a broader effort to reinforce the bloc’s diplomatic relevance and project unity at a time of internal and external challenges. The Authority noted that presenting a single, widely respected candidate significantly improves the region’s prospects of securing influential positions within continental and global institutions.

The Chairmanship of the African Union rotates annually among the continent’s five regions. The current Chair, President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, assumed office in February 2025 and is serving a one year term on behalf of Southern Africa. West Africa’s decision to rally behind President Mahama is therefore seen as timely and strategically calculated.

In endorsing him, ECOWAS leaders cited both President Mahama’s personal stature and Ghana’s long standing role as a leading member of the bloc. They also pointed to his current responsibilities within the African Union, where he serves as Champion for Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent, Gender and Development Issues, and African Financial Institutions.

The endorsement came against the backdrop of serious security deliberations. Heads of state strongly condemned the attempted coup in Benin on December 7 and expressed deep concern over the ongoing political instability in Guinea Bissau. ECOWAS Chair and President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, praised the swift deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to support Benin’s government, a move that received commendation from both the African Union and the United Nations.

Addressing the summit, President Bio described the moment as critical for the 50 year old regional bloc, warning that collective security and democratic resilience were under severe strain. Leaders subsequently agreed to maintain the suspension of Guinea Bissau and approved the dispatch of a high level mediation mission to address the crisis.

Beyond security, the summit also delivered key policy decisions. Heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to reviewing the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme to stimulate intra regional trade. In a landmark decision affecting ordinary citizens, the Authority announced the abolition of air transport taxes and a 25 percent reduction in related charges across member states, effective January 1, 2026, aimed at lowering the cost of travel within West Africa.

ECOWAS Commission President Dr Omar Touray further announced the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Business Council, which will be led by Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, as part of efforts to strengthen private sector engagement in regional development.

The summit took place amid continued regional fractures, with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger remaining absent following their withdrawal from the bloc, underscoring the significance of the unified endorsement of President Mahama at a time when cohesion within West Africa is under pressure.