Poor condom use driving new HIV infections in Volta Region — Ghana AIDS Commission

The Ghana AIDS Commission has raised alarm over persistently low condom use among young people, especially adolescent girls and young women, warning that the trend is weakening efforts to reduce new HIV infections in the Volta Region.

The Commission says the region currently has 19,078 people living with HIV, representing 5.7 percent of the estimated national total of 334,721 cases. Of this number, 4,999 are males aged 15 years and above, 12,881 are females within the same age group, while 1,198 are children.

The Volta Regional Technical Coordinator of the Commission, Mary Naa Asheley Anyomi, disclosed the figures on Monday in Ho during the swearing-in of the newly reconstituted Regional Committee of the Ghana AIDS Commission.

She revealed that HIV prevalence among the general population in the region stands at 2.1 percent, but warned that infection rates are significantly higher among key populations. Female sex workers recorded a prevalence rate of 4.3 percent, while men who have sex with men registered an alarming 28.1 percent.

Mrs Anyomi further disclosed that the region recorded 809 new HIV infections, made up of 221 males aged 15 years and above, 519 females within the same age bracket, and 69 children. She noted that access to antiretroviral therapy remains uneven across the region’s 18 districts, with coverage ranging from 38.4 percent to 61.5 percent.

She expressed concern that HIV interventions in the Volta Region rely entirely on donor funding and remain limited in scope. According to her, stigma, discrimination and social exclusion continue to discourage people living with HIV from seeking testing, adhering to treatment and openly disclosing their status.

Looking ahead, Mrs Anyomi stressed the need to expand access to HIV testing so that more people can know their status early. She called for stronger community-based testing approaches to reach vulnerable and hard to access populations, while also urging intensified education on condom use and improved availability across the region.

The newly constituted nine-member Regional Committee is chaired by the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu. Speaking on his behalf, the Regional Coordinating Council reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Commission’s goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

Mr Gunu assured that collaboration with stakeholders would be strengthened to ensure that all districts and municipalities establish functional Ghana AIDS Commission committees and that partners effectively discharge their responsibilities. He urged committee members to approach their work with dedication, integrity and enthusiasm.

The committee comprises representatives from the Ghana Health Service, the Network of Associations of Persons Living with HIV, a civil society organisation, the Ghana Education Service, the Volta Region House of Chiefs and the Ghana AIDS Commission.