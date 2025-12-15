NPP flagbearer race: 18 Sissala East electoral area coordinators endorse ‘competent and marketable’ Bawumia

Eighteen out of 21 Electoral Area Coordinators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sissala East Constituency of the Upper West Region have declared their support for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s flagbearer race.

The coordinators say their decision follows consultations with polling station executives across the constituency.

They explained that their endorsement is based on Dr Bawumia’s competence, vision and electoral appeal, not ethnic or other considerations.

“In a race of five, Dr Bawumia stands tall not just in stature, but in competence, vision, and marketability. His record speaks louder than any campaign slogan,” the coordinators said in a joint statement.

The group highlighted Dr Bawumia’s role in digital transformation and economic reforms, arguing that his leadership style focuses on results rather than rhetoric.

They described him as a unifying figure who blends humility with experience and innovation.

The NPP coordinators further stressed that their support was unconditional and solely grounded in merit.

“Our decision to declare our unconditional support to His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not based on any other consideration but his rich ideas, dedication, hard work, personal humility and above all the enormous competence he brings on board,” the statement noted.

Dr Bawumia is one of five contenders in the NPP flagbearer contest, as the party gears up for its presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.