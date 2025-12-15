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NPP Flagbearer Race: Northerners’ support for Bawumia based on competence, not blind loyalty — Amin Adam

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Dr Mohammed Amin Adam
MON, 15 DEC 2025
Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

Former Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, says support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia among northern delegates in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is driven by competence, not tribal loyalty.

His comments come amid claims that delegates from northern Ghana are backing the former Vice President in the NPP flagbearer race purely on ethnic grounds.

Dr Amin Adam rejected the assertion, saying northern delegates assessed all the aspirants before throwing their weight behind Dr Bawumia because of his leadership qualities.

Speaking at Yagaba in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency during Dr Bawumia’s campaign tour, he described the former Vice President as humble, honest and capable.

“Some people say Northerners are blindly following Bawumia in the NPP flagbearer race, but I want them to know that it is not because we are blind; it is because he is the most competent among the five aspirants,” he said.

“When we look at him, we see a humble and truthful man. We see a president,” he added.

Dr Bawumia continues to receive endorsements from across the country ahead of the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The latest endorsement came from 18 electoral area coordinators in the Sissala East Constituency, who cited his competence, vision and marketability.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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