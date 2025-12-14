IGP Special Operations Team Arrests 17 in Tamale Swoop

The IGP Special Operations Team last Saturday arrested 17 individuals during a swoop at the Waterworks area in Tamale, Northern Region.

The operation, conducted across the Tamale Metropolis and the Tolon District, forms part of sustained efforts to curb illicit drug peddling and abuse, robbery, rape, attacks on mobile money vendors, and other criminal activities threatening public safety and livelihoods in the area.

Evidence retrieved included quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, eight bottles of Koffex cough syrup, two sachets of suspected opioid tablets, and one motorbike.

The suspects were conveyed to the Sakaksaka Police Station for detention and further investigations, while the evidence was handed over for screening and forensic analysis.

“The operation was successfully executed without casualties. It enhanced police visibility, strengthened collaboration with traditional authorities, and dealt a major blow to drug-related activities and associated crimes within the Tamale Metropolis and Tolon District,” a police report stated.

Deployment and Strategy

A 49-member team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Bawah Abdul Jalil, carried out the operation with support from nine service vehicles, including an armoured vehicle and a Black Maria.

The team began with intensified patrols in Tamale township before moving towards Kasalgu along the Nyankpala Road, conducting searches on road users and at identified locations to detect illicit drugs and offensive weapons.

The operation later extended to the Tolon District, where the team paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Tolon, Major Sulemana Abubakari (Rtd). He welcomed the initiative, expressing concern over rising drug abuse among the youth and endorsing the inclusion of Tolon in the team’s operational jurisdiction.

Similarly, the team visited the Chief of Nyankpala, Naa Mahama, who commended their efforts in combating the drug menace and pledged to provide information to aid arrests. He lamented the growing rate of criminality and the devastating impact of drug abuse on youth, noting that he had personally been affected by the situation.

Commitment to Sustained Operations

The command assured both chiefs of its readiness to confront criminal activities and the drug canker in the Northern Region. It emphasized the importance of collaboration with traditional and religious leaders to achieve sustainable results.

The police report reaffirmed that the IGP Special Operations Team remains committed to sustaining such operations to ensure peace, security, and public confidence across the region.

---Graphic Online