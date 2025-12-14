Government Announces Tougher Sanitation Enforcement Strategy

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, has unveiled a tougher approach to sanitation enforcement, warning Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) that the era of staged clean-ups and advance notice inspections is over.

Speaking at the National Sanitation Day “Christmas Edition” in Accra, Mr. Ibrahim said government had begun an experimental but deliberate strategy to introduce a strong central supervisory force to support MMDAs in delivering a cleaner and healthier Ghana.

As part of the exercise, the Minister, his Deputy, the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and a delegation from the Ministry moved through several assemblies without prior notice — beginning from Ayawaso East and West, through Ayawaso West Wuogon and La Nkwantanang–Madina, before arriving at the Adenta Municipal Assembly.

End of “Pretence and Deception”

Mr. Ibrahim described the exercise as a “Nicodemus call” to assemblies, stressing that the Ministry would no longer inform assemblies ahead of inspections — a practice he said had encouraged pretence and deception.

He announced that sanitation inspections would now be simultaneous and unannounced, with ministers dispatched in different directions to assess performance on the ground.

The Minister underscored the role of the media as a critical accountability tool, insisting that leadership must be intentional and deliberate to achieve results.

“We cannot pretend to be ruling and expect the expected results. That is what President Mahama stands for, and that is what the reset agenda is about,” he said.

Nationwide Wake-Up Call

Mr. Ibrahim stressed that the sanitation drive would not be limited to Greater Accra, describing it as a nationwide wake-up call for all public officers, including chief executives and directors.

He announced that from Monday, December 15, sanitation operations would be intensified, with borla taxis, sweepers, and waste trucks expected to be fully operational to prepare the country for the festive season.

The Minister cautioned MMDCEs against complacency, reminding them that their appointments were based on service, not merely the administration of funds. He said the Ministry would intensify supervision and would no longer issue letters ahead of inspections, insisting that continuous preparedness was now the standard.

He further revealed a multi-sectoral approach to sanitation enforcement, with the Ministers for Interior, Tourism, Transport, and Health joining efforts to ensure Ghana is clean and healthy ahead of Christmas festivities.

Tourism and Clean Cities

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, emphasized that Ghana’s ability to market itself effectively to the world depended largely on the cleanliness of its cities.

She noted that visitors often formed their first impressions not from hotels or tourist sites, but from the streets they encountered on arrival.

Madam Gomashie appealed to traders operating along major roads to keep walkways clear for pedestrians, warning that street congestion worsens traffic challenges in urban centres.

She reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with local authorities, the media, and the public to ensure clean, safe, and welcoming cities, particularly as Ghana prepared to receive visitors during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

---Edward Dankwah / GNA