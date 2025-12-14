Shake the devil off and be happy — Rev Domi tells Christians

Reverend Winfred Korku Domi, SSNIT Flats District Pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) Sunday advised Christians to “shake the devil off” and always be fulfilled and happy.

He noted that the devil knew the benefits of their happiness and fulfillment and would work hard to steal their happiness from them.

Rev Domi gave the advice in a sermon at the SSNIT Flats district anniversary celebration of the EPCG at the Kekeli congregation at the SSNIT Flats, the district headquarters in Ho.

The sermon which was on the theme “Rejoice: God is in our midst” was taken from Zephaniah 3: 14 – 20, Philippians 4: 4 – 7 and Luke 3: 7 – 18.

The day also coincided with the third advent.

Rev Domi who is also an Assistant Headmaster of Mawuli Senior High School in Ho told them that life’s challenges like poverty and sickness should not overshadow their happiness or prevent them from rejoicing.

“Most people are going through a lot of challenges forgetting that even in those challenges God is in their midst,” he said.

The Reverend Minister intimated that the God who restored Israel would restore their identity, heal them and take away their shame.

He noted that the only condition for this was for them to turn to God, trust him and wholeheartedly commit themselves to him.

“God is not interested in the lineage you are coming from to restore your dignity but your total surrender and commitment to him,” Rev Domi told them.

He urged them not to waver when things did not meet their expectations but make God their refuge and keep trusting him.

An appeal for funds in aid of a Pastor’s manse yielded over GHS12,000.

GNA