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One dead, another in critical condition after wild bees attack at Kunyorwu

  Sun, 14 Dec 2025
Social News One dead, another in critical condition after wild bees attackat Kunyorwu
SUN, 14 DEC 2025

Madam Akuvi Egbor, a farmer from Avega, a farming community within Akatsi North in the Volta Region has lost her life when he was attacked by a swarm of bees on her farm at Kunyorwu, near Avega.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, December 13 at about 1000 hours, left another 82-year-old woman, named Eya Xenyo in critical condition at St Anthony's Hospital in Dzodze.

Narrating the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the disaster, Mr Cephas Weto, a Deputy National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator in the area said the deceased, believed to be in her late 70s, died on the way to her farm during the attack.

He said he received an alert about the incident from the Ghana National Fire Service in the area, and they quickly rushed to the disaster scene.

Mr Weto indicated that upon their arrival at the scene, the deceased was found dead with another in critical condition.

He gathered that the bees emerged from a nearby baobab tree when a machine operator was asked to reshape a road network in the area.

“The operator did not know there were bees on the tree. The assembly was contacted by the residents in the area to help prepare the road ahead of a pending funeral,” he said.

Mr Weto also stated that the bees emerged from the tree upon hearing the graders leading to the attacks.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue for further action.

GNA

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