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MTN delights patrons with music, surprise gifts at 2025 Nine Lessons & Carols

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
General News
SUN, 14 DEC 2025

Hundreds of patrons thronged the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, December 13, as MTN Ghana hosted its annual Nine Lessons and Carols Night, treating attendees to music, worship and surprise rewards.

The event, which forms part of MTN Ghana’s end-of-year customer appreciation activities, featured scriptural readings, praise and worship, as well as performances by some of the finest Ghanaian artistes.

The Nine Lessons and Carols tradition brings together prominent personalities to read lessons marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year’s readers included retired police superintendent Effia Tenge, football manager Dr Prosper Nartey Ogum, broadcaster Anita Ekua Akuffo, and the Nungua Mantse, Prof. Odaifio Welentsi, who also serves as President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

Guests were ushered into the auditorium by choral and dance performances from the Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy, setting a reverent but lively tone for the night.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering quality experiences to customers.

“We worked hard to give you value. We listened, we acted and made your needs our concern, and you, our cherished customers, partners, employees and stakeholders, have been steadfast,” he said.

Mr Blewett also highlighted MTN’s focus on sustainability and community impact, noting recent environmental initiatives by the company.

“We continue to uphold our commitment to progress and empowerment, supporting our local communities and placing our customers at the centre of our business,” he noted.

The highlight of the night came when patrons were asked to check their seats for surprise gifts, with several walking away with Black Stars jerseys.

Others received high-end gadgets including iPhone 17, latest Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones, smartwatches and headphones after participating in Christmas-themed activities such as completing biblical quotations and singing carols.

The celebration was crowned with electrifying performances from gospel musician Joe Mettle and highlife and afrobeat stars Kuami Eugene and Kofi Kinaata, leaving many attendees describing the night as memorable and rewarding.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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