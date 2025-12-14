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Family Demands Justice After Alleged Mob Killing in Lanja

  Sun, 14 Dec 2025
Social News Family Demands Justice After Alleged Mob Killing in Lanja
SUN, 14 DEC 2025

The family of a 20-year-old man allegedly killed by a mob at Lanja in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region is demanding justice.

The young man died on Sunday, December 7, at the Yendi Hospital after reportedly being attacked by some youth over accusations that he had stolen fowls.

According to reports, the deceased was spotted at the Bakpaba market attempting to sell the birds. When the owners identified him, he fled. Later that evening, he was allegedly ambushed and severely assaulted before being rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have since arrested one suspect, who remains in custody at Yendi.

Speaking to Channel One News, the victim’s uncle, Yakubu Mohammed, said:

“Our son went out on Sunday and never returned. We later learned he had been beaten by certain individuals. When I arrived at the scene, I found him unconscious. Nobody informed us of what had happened—we only discovered his death at the hospital. We want justice for our son.”

Meanwhile, the suspect’s family has admitted that an unfortunate incident occurred and appealed for forgiveness. They claim the deceased had stolen the fowls but insist he fell from a motorbike while being transported after his arrest. They urged reconciliation, stressing that both families belong to the same community.

The Assembly Member for Lanja Electoral Area, Bayetiwan Emmanuel, who was unwell at the time of the incident, also appealed for calm, urging residents not to let the tragedy undermine community unity.

Police say investigations are ongoing.
---CitiNewsRoom

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