Tier-2 Pensions in Ghana: A System in Need of Reassessment

When Ghana introduced the three-tier pension scheme, it was widely hailed as a progressive reform. It promised to modernize retirement savings, diversify risk, and most importantly, protect workers from poverty in old age. Tier-1 would remain a defined benefit scheme. Tier-2, funded by mandatory contributions and privately managed, would provide a lump sum at retirement. Tier-3 would encourage voluntary savings.

More than a decade on, Tier-2 has grown substantially in size. Assets under management have increased year after year, driven by compulsory contributions and a growing workforce. Yet alongside this growth has emerged a persistent and uncomfortable question from contributors: Is Tier-2 structured primarily for the benefit of pensioners, or for those who manage their funds? At the heart of this concern lies the 2% Assets Under Management (AUM) annual fee charged by fund managers.

How the Tier-2 Fee Model Works in Practice

To understand the controversy, it is necessary to move beyond theory and examine the arithmetic. Assume a contributor’s Tier-2 pension fund is valued at GH¢ 100,000 in January. Under the current framework, the fund manager charges 2% of AUM, amounting to GH¢ 2,000 for that year. Once this charge is applied, the effective balance entering February becomes GHS¢ 98,000.

By the end of February, the fund grows to GH¢ 120,000, due to a combination of fresh contributions and investment returns. At this point, the 2% AUM formula is applied again, this time translating into a charge of GH¢ 2,400, calculated on the new total value of the fund. This process repeats throughout the year. By December, if the fund has grown to GH¢ 800,000, the annual charge becomes GH¢ 16,000, up from GH¢ 2,000 in January. The increase in fees is not necessarily linked to superior fund management skill. It is driven primarily by mandatory monthly contributions by workers, and the passage of time, which naturally grows long-term savings pools. This distinction matters.

The Compounding Cost Few Contributors See

Tier-2 is a long-term savings vehicle. Most contributors will remain in the system for 25 to 35 years. Over such a horizon, fees matter as much as returns, sometimes more. A 2% annual fee deducted from assets every year does not simply reduce balances once. It reduces the base on which future returns are earned. Over time, this creates a compounding drag that can materially shrink retirement outcomes. International pension studies consistently show that high management fees can erode between 20% and 40% of lifetime retirement savings. In Ghana’s case, contributors are compelled into Tier-2 by law, yet have little influence over who manages their funds, how much is charged, and whether fees are justified by performance. This has led many workers to ask a reasonable question: At what point does “professional management” become over-extraction?

The Legal and Regulatory Framework

Tier-2 pensions operate under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766) and subsequent amendments, overseen by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA). The law empowers regulators to license fund managers, set guidelines for fees, protect contributors’ interests, and ensure prudence, fairness, and sustainability. Importantly, pension regulation is not only about solvency and compliance. It is also about fiduciary duty --- the obligation to act in the best interest of contributors. While the law permits fund management fees, it does not require that fees remain static forever, nor does it prevent periodic reassessment when market realities change. Regulation is meant to evolve with experience. After more than a decade of Tier-2 operations, it is both reasonable and necessary to ask whether the existing fee structure still meets the spirit of the law.

Who Benefits Most From the Current Structure?

There is no suggestion that fund managers are acting illegally. The issue is structural. Under a flat 2% AUM model, fund managers earn more as assets grow, regardless of performance, growth driven by worker contributions increases fees automatically, income to managers is predictable and largely insulated from risk, and contributors bear market risk, inflation risk, and longevity risk. This asymmetry has consequences. In effect, Tier-2 has become a system where returns are uncertain for contributors, but revenue is highly certain for managers. Even in years of modest or inflation-adjusted negative returns, fees remain payable. This is not unique to Ghana, but many jurisdictions have responded by reducing pension fee caps, recognizing that compulsory schemes require stronger consumer protection than voluntary investment products.

What Tier-2 Was Originally Intended to Achieve

Tier-2 was not designed to resemble a high-fee investment fund. Its original objectives were clear. To provide a meaningful retirement lump sum; operate at low cost, benefiting from scale; prioritize capital preservation and steady growth; complement, not undermine, Tier-1 benefits. In pension economics, scale is supposed to reduce costs. As assets under management grow into the billions, per-unit costs should fall, not rise. Yet under the current structure, growth in assets automatically translates into higher absolute fees, even if operational complexity remains unchanged.

Concerns about Capacity and Value for Money

Another issue increasingly raised, often quietly, is whether fund management expertise justifies the level of fees charged. This is not an accusation. It is a value-for-money question. If Tier-2 fund managers consistently deliver returns meaningfully above inflation, perform above benchmarks, and maintain superior risk management, then contributors may accept higher fees as the price of excellence. But where returns broadly track market averages, contributors are left wondering whether they are paying premium fees for ordinary outcomes. Transparency in performance reporting remains uneven, making it difficult for contributors to independently assess whether fees reflect value.

Why Dialogue, Not Threats, Is the Correct Response

Perhaps the most worrying development is the reported tendency to discourage or intimidate pensioners who raise concerns. Pension contributors are not adversaries of the system. They are its owners. Their money --- not public funds, not private capital, constitutes Tier-2 assets. A mature pension system welcomes scrutiny. It does not fear questions. Suppressing debate only fuels suspicion and undermines confidence. Regulatory legitimacy rests not on authority alone, but on trust.

Policy Options for a Fairer Tier-2

Reform does not require dismantling the system. It requires recalibration. Several practical options exist:

Reduce the AUM Fee Cap --- Many countries cap pension management fees between 0.5% and 1%. Ghana can gradually lower the cap without destabilizing the industry. Introduce Performance-Linked Fees --- Base fees could be reduced, with bonuses paid only when fund managers outperform inflation and agreed benchmarks. Apply Fees on Net New Contributions --- Charging fees on fresh contributions rather than total accumulated assets would better align costs with actual management effort. Strengthen Disclosure Requirements --- Annual statements should show contributors: cumulative fees paid since joining, fees as a percentage of total contributions, net real returns after inflation. Conduct an Independent Tier-2 Review --- An independent assessment involving regulators, labour unions, pensioners, and industry experts would restore confidence and legitimacy.

If Reform Is Not Possible, Reassessment Is Necessary

Some contributors have gone further, arguing that if Tier-2 cannot be aligned with pensioners’ interests, then it should be returned to its original structure or fundamentally redesigned. This is not radicalism. It is accountability. Pension systems exist for one reason: to protect workers in retirement. When administrative efficiency and revenue certainty begin to overshadow that purpose, reassessment becomes a duty, not a threat.

My Thoughts: Reform Strengthens Systems

Tier-2 pensions are too important to fail quietly. They represent decades of deferred wages, locked away in trust for old age. The debate over the 2% AUM charge is not an attack on fund managers or regulators. It is a call to realign incentives, reduce unnecessary extraction, and restore balance. A pension system that listens to contributors grows stronger. One that resists scrutiny grows brittle. Ghana still has the opportunity to correct course --- calmly, transparently, and fairly. What is required now is not defensiveness, but dialogue. Retirement security should never be controversial. And asking how much is too much to pay for managing one’s own future should never be treated as dissent.

Ghana’s own political history reminds us that reform has never advanced through silence. Kwame Nkrumah often acknowledged that challenging entrenched interests came with personal risk, yet insisted that the greater danger lay in failing to act. The lesson remains relevant. Systems meant to serve the public cannot be improved if those they affect are discouraged from asking hard questions. Like Malcolm X, I don’t mind dying. I just don’t want to die in a motor accident. I want to die for a just cause, such as simply asking that SSNIT pensions undergo sweeping reforms. It is not enough to have Ghanaian pensioners’ heads just above water.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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