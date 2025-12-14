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Gaza war: Palestinian gov’t honours Kwesi Pratt for relentless freedom advocacy

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Dr. Varsen O. V. Aghabekianleft and Kwesi Pratt
SUN, 14 DEC 2025 1
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Dr. Varsen O. V. Aghabekian[left] and Kwesi Pratt

The Palestinian government has honoured veteran Ghanaian journalist and President of Ghana Solidarity Campaign for the Palestinian People, Kwesi Pratt Jr. for his longstanding advocacy for Palestinian freedom amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The honour, a medal of appreciation, was conferred during a media engagement in Accra by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Dr. Varsen O. V. Aghabekian on Sunday, December 14, as part of her official visit to Ghana.

She said the award reflects appreciation for Mr. Pratt’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause and his role in strengthening solidarity between Ghana and Palestine.

“On behalf of President Mahmoud Abbas and the State of Palestine, we honour Kwesi Pratt for his relentless advocacy for Palestine and his distinguished role in promoting friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” Dr. Aghabekian said.

Receiving the medal of appreciation, Mr. Pratt said the recognition belongs to Ghanaians who continue to stand for justice and human rights, particularly journalists who speak out on global injustices.

“I accept this honour on behalf of all Ghanaian journalists, members of the solidarity campaign and the people of Ghana who continue to show relentless support for the Palestinian cause,” he said.

The minister explained that her visit to Ghana is aimed at deepening bilateral relations, enhancing political consultations and exploring possible memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

She also used the opportunity to commend Ghana’s historical and current support for Palestine, including recent humanitarian assistance sent by President John Dramani Mahama during the Gaza conflict.

As part of efforts to deepen collaboration between the two countries, the Palestinian minister further planted a Palestinian-Ghanaian Friendship tree which to her, will be a symbol of everlasting relationship.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Ishmeal | 12/14/2025 7:35:26 PM

I support this friendship 100%.

Comments1
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