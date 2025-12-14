Birthday Reflection: Purpose Over Noise

Today is more than a celebration—it’s a reminder that time is a responsibility, not a possession. Each year asks one simple question: Am I living with purpose?

In a country where noise often replaces substance, and where disorder is sometimes mistaken for boldness, I am reminded that maturity is not measured by age but by conduct. Ghana deserves leaders — in Parliament, in communities, in institutions — who understand that responsibility is sacred. We cannot keep rewarding indiscipline and expect national progress.

As I begin a new year of my life, I renew my commitment to three things:

1. Purpose over popularity

Our nation is drowning in performance politics. I choose the harder path — the path of impact, not applause.

2. Wisdom over noise

A wise society rises; a noisy society stagnates. We must elevate voices that build, not those that entertain chaos.

3. Service over self

True leadership is not a title. It is sacrifice. It is accountability. It is the courage to stand for what is right even when it is not convenient.

Ghana is at a crossroads, and every citizen — not only those in high office — must decide whether they will contribute to the solution or add to the problem. My birthday wish is simple: that we all choose conscience over convenience, discipline over disorder, and nation-building over narrow interest.

May this new year of my life deepen my resolve to speak boldly, act wisely, and serve faithfully.

Because Ghana deserves better — and we must become better.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]

From lo Togo