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Sun, 14 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Birthday Reflection: Purpose Over Noise

Birthday Reflection: Purpose Over Noise

Today is more than a celebration—it’s a reminder that time is a responsibility, not a possession. Each year asks one simple question: Am I living with purpose?

In a country where noise often replaces substance, and where disorder is sometimes mistaken for boldness, I am reminded that maturity is not measured by age but by conduct. Ghana deserves leaders — in Parliament, in communities, in institutions — who understand that responsibility is sacred. We cannot keep rewarding indiscipline and expect national progress.

As I begin a new year of my life, I renew my commitment to three things:

1. Purpose over popularity
Our nation is drowning in performance politics. I choose the harder path — the path of impact, not applause.

2. Wisdom over noise
A wise society rises; a noisy society stagnates. We must elevate voices that build, not those that entertain chaos.

3. Service over self
True leadership is not a title. It is sacrifice. It is accountability. It is the courage to stand for what is right even when it is not convenient.

Ghana is at a crossroads, and every citizen — not only those in high office — must decide whether they will contribute to the solution or add to the problem. My birthday wish is simple: that we all choose conscience over convenience, discipline over disorder, and nation-building over narrow interest.

May this new year of my life deepen my resolve to speak boldly, act wisely, and serve faithfully.

Because Ghana deserves better — and we must become better.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]
From lo Togo

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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