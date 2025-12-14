Ghana needs innovation that is guided by purpose to advance technical skills — Vice President

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has underscored the need for innovation guided by purpose in Ghana’s technical education.

Speaking at the 10th Congregation Ceremony of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, she said that technical skills are important, but they are insufficient without innovation guided by purpose.

She emphasized that the country needs to design technologies with sustainability in mind and translate them into solutions that improve everyday life.

“When experiments fail, discipline and perseverance must prevail. We need to design technology for our realities: it should be affordable and accessible, designed with sustainability in mind and translate into solutions that improve everyday life,” she stated.

According to her, such meaningful projects thrive on collaboration across disciplines, institutions, and communities.

The Vice President called on leaders, private investors, and industry partners to deepen their engagement with the university.

She noted that while the government continues to create enabling policies, policy alone cannot deliver results. Strong systems, partnerships, and investments are essential.

Prof. Naana acknowledged the contributions of those who laid the foundation of the University and the many hands—academic, administrative, and traditional—that have sustained its growth. She also commended the faculty and researchers for their dedication.

She charged the graduating class to let integrity guide their work. “When challenges arise, you must return to the fundamentals that brought you here: discipline, curiosity, and a commitment to excellence. Ghana needs your ideas, energy, and willingness to work together.”