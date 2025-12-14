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Majority of Sissala East Coordinators Endorse Bawumia

  Sun, 14 Dec 2025
General News Majority of Sissala East Coordinators Endorse Bawumia
SUN, 14 DEC 2025

A majority of Electoral Area Coordinators in the Sissala East Constituency have declared support for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Out of 21 coordinators, 18 publicly endorsed the former Vice President on Saturday, December 13, 2025, citing his competence, humility, and unwavering commitment to the party’s growth and values.

The coordinators expressed confidence in his leadership and vision for the nation.

“Eighteen of us are strongly supporting H.E. the former Vice President, and Insha Allah, the next President of the Republic of Ghana,” a spokesperson affirmed.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its presidential candidate on January 31, 2026, ahead of the next general elections. Dr. Bawumia is one of five contenders for the flagbearer slot, alongside Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyapong.

---CitiNewsRoom

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