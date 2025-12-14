Ghana Armed Forces to Benefit from 2,000 Housing Units, Retooling Package

The Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, has announced that government will roll out 2,000 housing units nationwide to ease accommodation challenges facing military personnel.

Speaking at the Armed Forces’ end-of-year non-denominational religious parade at Burma Camp on Sunday, December 14, 2025, themed “Kept by the Power of God,” Lt Gen Agyapong revealed that 700 of the units will be built in Accra across five garrisons.

“Next year, we will see a massive improvement in our accommodation situation. The government has sanctioned arrangements for over 2,000 housing units across all garrisons. In Accra alone, about 700 units will be constructed. Over the next five years, if all goes as planned, we expect an additional 8,000 housing units to ensure our gallant personnel have decent places of abode,” he said.

Lt Gen Agyapong further disclosed that plans are underway to retool the security services with new equipment and platforms. These include helicopters, long-haul jets, offshore patrol boats, armoured vehicles, and armoured personnel carriers, alongside weapons, protective gear, and ammunition.

He also addressed misinformation circulating in the media regarding allowances for UN peacekeepers. He dismissed claims that the government pays meagre sums despite receiving large amounts from the UN.

“Some viral videos allege that Ghana receives so much money for peacekeeping but gives so little. These are far from the facts. Let’s use our knowledge and discernment, and not fall for such misinformation,” he cautioned.

---CitiNewsRoom