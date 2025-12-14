Guiding a Troubled Generation: Rethinking the Role of Imams in a Morally Fragile Society

As moral decay deepens across the Ummah, the pulpit must become purposeful again --- with imams equipped to inspire, counsel, and lead a generation in crisis.

Every Friday across the Muslim world, millions gather in mosques expecting spiritual clarity, moral direction, and solutions to the challenges that shape their lives. The Friday khutbah is not a ritualistic speech but a divine mechanism of societal transformation. The Qur’an itself commands believers to leave trade, gather, and listen to the khutbah because it offers dhikr Allāh, a reminder tailored to their realities (Qur’an 62:9–10).

Historically, the minbar was the nerve center of Muslim society. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) used it to speak directly to the political, moral, and social upheavals of his time. He confronted bribery, warned against injustice, condemned intoxicants, corrected social disputes, discouraged tribal arrogance, and encouraged strong family life, often addressing issues immediately after they emerged. Scholars such as Ibn al-Qayyim record that the Prophet’s khutbahs were “brief, profound, targeted, and always connected to the needs of the people” (Zād al-Ma‘ād).

But today, something has gone wrong. Mosques are full, yet society is morally bleeding. Communities boast of swelling numbers, yet corruption rises, drug abuse spreads, immorality deepens, and divorce rates climb. If the role of the imam is to guide, caution, uplift, and educate, why is the message not sinking deep enough to affect behaviour? Why is the gap between religiosity and morality widening? These are questions Muslim leaders must confront honestly.

The Khutbah Has Drifted from Its Original Mission

Islam’s moral framework is tied to the “higher objectives of the religion” --- the Maqāṣid al-Sharī‘ah, which prioritize the protection of faith, life, intellect, lineage, and wealth. Yet the issues currently destroying these priorities --- corruption, drugs, alcoholism, marital breakdown, digital immorality, violence, and youth disillusionment, are often side-lined or inconsistently addressed on the pulpit.

Instead, many khutbahs focus weekly on death, punishment in the grave, or the terrors of the afterlife. These are essential reminders --- the Qur’an itself uses fear and hope in perfect balance, but when fear becomes the main strategy of preaching, it loses impact. Even the Prophet warned against overwhelming people with fear: “Make things easy and do not make things difficult. Give glad tidings and do not repel people” … Sahih al-Bukhari.

A spiritually uplifted Muslim is not one terrorized into obedience but one who is educated, prepared, conscious, and balanced, like a well-trained student ready for exams or a disciplined soldier prepared for battle. The Prophet’s method was transformative because it was hope-driven, relatable, and practical.

Persistent Problems Require Persistent Preaching

Islamic scholarship is clear. The gravest social problems demand the greatest attention. Imam Al-Ghazālī writes in Ihyā’ ‘Ulūm al-Dīn that scholars must “prioritize rectifying the most harmful evils,” and Ibn Taymiyyah emphasized that “enjoining good and forbidding evil must correspond to the society’s most urgent needs.” Meaning, if corruption is rampant, khutbahs against corruption must be relentless. If drugs are destroying youths, anti-drug messages must dominate the pulpit. If marriages are dissolving, sermons on mercy, communication, and family rights must be constant. If immorality spreads, imams must confront it calmly, wisely, and repeatedly. Human behaviour changes through consistent exposure --- the Qur’an repeats its major themes dozens of times. The Prophet repeated core messages for years. So must we.

Why the Message Is Not Reaching the People

Even where imams preach key issues, their messages often fail to resonate, and this is where self-reflection becomes essential.

Many Imams Lack Professional Training: Christian seminaries train pastors in theology, pastoral care, psychology, counseling, communication, conflict resolution, and homiletics. But where are our imams trained? Many rely solely on traditional madrasa education, rich in Qur’an and fiqh, but often lacking modern communication and leadership training. This creates a mismatch between the complexity of contemporary problems and the capacity of those addressing them. Poor Delivery Weakens Strong Messages: A good sermon delivered poorly loses its meaning. Some imams shout aggressively, intimidate congregants, or employ insults in the name of “strong preaching.” But the Prophet spoke with calm, clarity, and measured power. Imam Ash-Shafi‘i said, “Knowledge is beauty; but it becomes a burden in the mouth of the unskilled.” Lack of Emotional and Social Intelligence: Modern challenges --- addiction, depression, digital harms, marital conflict and many others, require empathy and psychological insight. Without understanding human behaviour, a khutbah becomes a lecture, not a remedy. Youth Feel Unseen: A generation raised on social media, instant communication, and global influences requires a new language and new tools. When youth are ignored or lectured at instead of engaged, the mosque becomes distant from their lives.

The Consequence: Full Mosques, Empty Morals

This contradiction --- packed Friday mosques but weak social ethics, is being felt across Muslim communities worldwide. Corruption rises even as prayers rise. Divorce soars even as marriage lectures increase. Young people memorize Qur’an but fall into drugs or pornography. Adults attend khutbahs but cheat in business. The problem is not Islam --- it is how we are teaching Islam. Islam was revealed to transform societies, but transformation requires strategy, skill, and consistent engagement. Without these, preaching becomes noise, and the minbar loses its power.

How the Muslim Community Can Recover the Power of the Pulpit

Reorient the Khutbah to High-Priority Social Issues. Imams should devote months, not days, to thematic series on corruption and integrity, drug and alcohol abuse, marital harmony and conflict management, parenting in the digital age, mental health and emotional resilience, and work ethics and responsibility, as well as financial honesty and public morality. Establish Training Institutes for Imams: Muslim organizations must create structured programs teaching public speaking and presentation, psychology and counseling, youth engagement, sermon writing, community leadership, crisis management, communication and interpersonal skills. This is not an optional luxury, it is a religious necessity. Improve Communication Styles. Imams should: speak calmly and respectfully, avoid shouting or humiliation, use relatable stories and local examples, offer practical steps, not just warnings, speak with mercy, not threat, address men, women, youth, and families intentionally. Strengthen the Mosque’s Social Role. Mosques must become centers of transformation --- marriage counseling units, addiction support and mentorship programmes, youth clubs and debates, parenting workshops, community mediation, financial literacy and anti-corruption education. Engage the Youth on Their Own Turf. Host discussions on digital ethics, establish sports and recreational groups, involve youth in mosque planning, and provide safe, halal social spaces. Youth engagement is not optional, it is survival. Halt militarization of Muslim Youth. All Imams must disband the cadet corps of our mosques. These cadets can easily be recruited by armed groups like Boko Haram and IS.

My Thoughts: A Call to Muslim Leaders --- The Time for Reform Is Now

The Muslim community cannot continue boasting of attendance while drowning in sin, crime, and moral decay. The Friday khutbah is one of Islam’s greatest tools for societal reform, but only when used intentionally, skillfully, and courageously. The Ummah is confronted with massive moral challenges. The next generation is growing up in unprecedented turbulence. The old methods of preaching cannot heal new wounds. Imams must evolve. Mosques must transform. Leaders must prioritize training and strategy. And the Ummah must demand a higher standard from its pulpits. The solution is not more harsh words; it is more knowledge, compassion, skill, and relevance. If the pulpit becomes purposeful again, the Ummah will follow. If the imam grows, the community will grow. If the message meets the moment, the generation will be guided. The tools exist. The guidance exists. The urgency is clear. What remains is the courage to act.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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