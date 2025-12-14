When Educational Policy Drift Turns Certificates Into Empty Promises

Across many African countries, a quiet crisis is unfolding beneath the surface of national development. It is a crisis that government agencies, educators, policymakers, corporate employers and industry leaders consistently acknowledge. Yet it grows steadily because we often address the symptoms while avoiding the root causes. The crisis is simple but far-reaching: our education system is producing certificates instead of competence. We are graduating people in large numbers without equipping them with the skills required in modern workplaces.

It is important to clarify that this argument is not against university education. Universities remain vital institutions for training researchers, scientists, innovators, policy experts and advanced professionals. The issue is not university learning itself. The real concern is that poorly thought-out policy decisions have distorted the balance of the entire education system. By glorifying university degrees and regarding them as the only legitimate marker of intelligence and success, we have weakened middle-level colleges, neglected vocational skills, and flooded the job market with graduates who cannot meet industry demands.

For decades, successive governments have repeatedly shifted education policies. Some reforms were abandoned before they matured and others were introduced without proper consultation or adequate resources. Constant restructuring created confusion in the system and led to a costly mistake: the gradual erosion of middle-level institutions that once supported national development.

Teacher training colleges that once produced classroom-ready educators were restructured into university campuses. Agricultural colleges that gave the country skilled field extension officers were turned into degree-awarding institutions even though many lacked modern laboratories or demonstration farms. Polytechnics that supplied industries with engineering technicians and hands-on diploma graduates were converted into universities that focused heavily on theory. Technical institutes that trained artisans, craftsmen, mechanics and ICT technicians shifted towards more academic programmes that did not match local industry needs.

These changes were not driven by labour market research. Instead, they were motivated by social pressure to secure university status, by political promises intended to win public favour, and by community pride in owning a university. By changing these institutions into degree-granting campuses, we compromised the supply of skilled manpower that is essential for industrial growth, agriculture, construction, manufacturing, health care and the informal sector.

Employers now feel the consequences. Human resource managers routinely report that many graduates struggle with communication, interpretation of tasks and critical thinking. Corporations spend significant portions of their budgets retraining new employees who arrive with certificates but lack practical ability. It is common to find graduates with multiple qualifications who cannot perform simple tasks without supervision. These weaknesses are not the fault of the learners alone. They reflect a system that coached students to pass examinations instead of nurturing reasoning, creativity and problem-solving.

As certificates grew in importance, examination malpractice expanded. Families, schools and even some institutions became obsessed with grades. Passing an exam became more important than learning the content. Cheating took root because society rewarded the certificate more than the competence it was supposed to represent.

The irony is that while thousands of graduates are unemployed or underemployed, industries across Africa lack technicians, mechanics, laboratory assistants, skilled agricultural workers, builders and machine operators. In some countries, more than half of university graduates struggle to find work, while industries complain that they cannot find people with the right skills. This imbalance cripples productivity. Countries that built successful economies, such as South Korea, invested heavily in technical and vocational training. The majority of their workforce consists of diploma and certificate holders who operate and maintain advanced machinery, support manufacturing and sustain industrial growth. University graduates focus mainly on research, design and innovation. Meanwhile, many African nations have more universities than some of these industrial powerhouses but do not have enough skilled workers to support economic expansion.

The decline of middle-level manpower is visible across the continent. There are fewer agricultural extension officers in rural communities. Fewer technical teachers to train artisans. Fewer laboratory technicians to support hospitals. Fewer ICT technicians to maintain essential systems. Yet there are increasing numbers of graduates with degrees that were not designed around practical competencies.

Restoring balance to the system does not require downgrading universities. What is needed is a renewed commitment to the mandates of technical colleges, teacher training institutions, agricultural colleges and polytechnics. These institutions must receive modern equipment, laboratories, workshops and teaching resources. Education reforms must focus on competence-based training rather than exam-based progression. Industry must be involved in curriculum development so that training matches real labour needs. Society must recognize that value exists at every level of education and that national development depends on people with diverse skills, not just those with academic degrees.

A nation does not progress simply by increasing the number of universities. It progresses by building an education system where every institution fulfils its role with excellence and where every learner, regardless of academic category, acquires skills that contribute to national growth.

By Curtice Dumevor, public health expert and social commentator

Email: [email protected]

Number: 0257399884