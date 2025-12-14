Pensions, Power, and Public Trust: Why SSNIT Must Open Its Books to Parliament and the People

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When institutions manage billions in mandatory workers’ contributions, silence is not prudence, it is risk.

In Ghana today, few public institutions wield as much quiet power as the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). Built on mandatory monthly deductions from workers across the formal sector, SSNIT controls vast financial resources and makes long-term investment decisions that shape the lives of millions, long after their productive years have ended. Yet, despite its size, influence, and public character, SSNIT operates largely outside sustained public interrogation. Unlike District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs), who are routinely hauled before parliamentary committees to answer for breaches of law and abuse of authority, SSNIT rarely features in public accountability forums with comparable intensity. This disparity is neither healthy nor defensible. In a constitutional democracy, power without scrutiny is not stability; it is vulnerability. And when that power is financed by compulsory workers’ contributions, the case for transparency becomes not merely administrative, but moral.

Parliamentary Oversight Is a Constitutional Duty, Not a Favour

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana vests Parliament with oversight responsibility over the use of public funds. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), acting on the reports of the Auditor-General, exists precisely to ensure that public institutions account for how they deploy resources entrusted to them. SSNIT, as a statutory public trust managing compulsory contributions, falls squarely within this oversight framework. And yet, a simple question remains unanswered in the public domain. How frequently does SSNIT appear before the PAC, and what outcomes result from such appearances? If SSNIT has appeared, the proceedings have not meaningfully entered public consciousness. If it has not, then Ghana must confront an uncomfortable truth. One of its most powerful public institutions may be operating with insufficient parliamentary scrutiny. Oversight is not persecution. It is prevention.

What the Auditor-General’s Reports Tell Us, and What They Don’t

For decades, the Auditor-General’s reports have exposed recurring weaknesses across Ghana’s public sector. Weak internal controls, procurement violations, non-compliance with financial regulations, ineffective asset management, and failure to implement prior audit recommendations. SSNIT, like many large public institutions, has attracted audit observations over the years. That is not unusual. What is unusual, and troubling, is the limited public conversation around compliance. Audit, by itself, does not guarantee accountability. It only identifies risk. Accountability is achieved when findings are acted upon, recommendations implemented, and sanctions applied where necessary. This is where Ghana’s system routinely fails.

Understanding Audit Risk: Why Size and Complexity Increase Vulnerability

Audit risk is a foundational concept in modern auditing. It refers to the risk that an auditor may issue an unqualified opinion on financial statements that are materially misstated. Audit risk is traditionally understood as a function of three components. One, inherent risk – the susceptibility of an activity to error or misstatement due to its nature or complexity; two, control risk – the risk that an institution’s internal controls fail to prevent or detect errors; and three, detection risk – the risk that auditors fail to detect existing misstatements.

Large, complex institutions like SSNIT naturally carry high inherent risk. They manage diversified investments, long-term liabilities, and politically sensitive assets. Complexity does not imply wrongdoing, but it does increase exposure. When complexity is combined with weak oversight or delayed implementation of audit recommendations, audit risk escalates. And when audit risk escalates in a pension institution, the consequences are systemic, not isolated. This is precisely why SSNIT requires stronger, not softer scrutiny.

The Compliance Gap: Where Accountability Breaks Down

One of the most persistent weaknesses in Ghana’s public financial management system is failure to enforce audit recommendations. Institutions respond to audit findings, but implementation is often partial, delayed, or cosmetic. In theory, management implements recommendations, Parliament monitors compliance, and sanctions follow non-compliance. In practice, recommendations are “noted”, follow-up is weak, and consequences are rare. This compliance gap transforms audit from a corrective tool into a procedural ritual. Over time, it creates moral hazard. Management learns that non-compliance carries little cost. SSNIT cannot afford this culture.

Audit Has Evolved: From Bookkeeping to Performance and Governance

Modern auditing has moved far beyond checking vouchers and reconciling figures. Best practice worldwide now emphasize performance auditing (economy, efficiency, effectiveness) and value-for-money analysis, as well as governance and risk management assessment. This shift recognizes a fundamental truth. Financial accuracy without performance accountability is insufficient.

For SSNIT, this means audit scrutiny must examine not just whether money was spent, but:

Whether investments align with SSNIT’s pension mandate;

Whether risks are properly identified and mitigated;

Whether governance structures promote independence and competence; and,

Whether management decisions serve contributors’ long-term interests.

These are not political questions. They are governance questions.

Management Practices Are Now Legitimate Audit Territory

Globally, auditors increasingly assess management practices, decision-making frameworks, and institutional culture. Poor governance is now recognized as a leading indicator of financial failure. This is especially relevant for pension funds. Even technically legal investment decisions can undermine pension security if they are poorly justified, weakly governed, and excessively exposed to political or reputational risk. Recent public debates around some of SSNIT’s investment choices, regardless of their technical merits, have highlighted a deeper issue: opacity. When contributors do not understand how decisions are made, trust deteriorates. Trust, once lost, is expensive to rebuild.

Lessons from Local Government Oversight

When DCEs and MCEs appeared before parliamentary committees, the nation witnessed what happens when power operates without effective checks. Procurement laws were ignored. Funds were misapplied. Authority was abused. The lesson is universal. Unchecked discretion breeds indiscipline. SSNIT is not a district assembly. But governance principles do not change with institutional sophistication. If anything, larger institutions require stronger safeguards.

Is SSNIT on Course or Merely Unquestioned?

Calling for scrutiny is not an accusation of collapse. It is recognition of risk. Pension systems face enormous pressures. Ageing populations, informalization of labour, volatile markets, and political interference. These risks demand governance systems that are transparent, accountable, and continuously examined. The greatest danger to SSNIT is not public questioning. It is institutional silence.

Public Trust Is Not Automatic

SSNIT exists because workers are compelled by law to contribute. That compulsion creates an ethical obligation on the state to demonstrate stewardship beyond minimum compliance. For many retirees, SSNIT benefits are not supplementary income; they are survival income. Any governance failure has human consequences. This is why public scrutiny is not a political demand, it is a democratic necessity.

What Must Be Done

Parliament must actively interrogate SSNIT through the PAC Auditor-General’s recommendations must be tracked and enforced. Performance and governance audits must complement financial audits SSNIT must proactively disclose and explain major decisions Civil society and the media must sustain attention. Transparency should not be reactive. It must be institutional.

My Thoughts: No Institution Is Too Important to Be Questioned

Ghana’s democracy cannot afford sacred cows. Not in local government. Not in ministries. And not in pension management. SSNIT’s importance is precisely why it must be scrutinized. Oversight strengthens institutions. Transparency builds trust. Accountability protects contributors. SSNIT must open its books, not because it has failed, but because public trust demands continuous proof of stewardship. In a democracy, the most dangerous power is the one that operates quietly, unquestioned, and indefinitely.

Sources

International Standards on Auditing (ISA 200) – Audit Risk and Material Misstatement INTOSAI Framework of Professional Pronouncements (IFPP) – Performance Auditing COSO Enterprise Risk Management Framework – Governance and Risk Oversight OECD Guidelines on Pension Fund Governance World Bank Public Sector Governance & Accountability Frameworks Ghana Audit Service Reports

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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