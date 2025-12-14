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Zelensky Reports Massive Russian Drone and Missile Strikes

  Sun, 14 Dec 2025
Ukraine Zelensky Reports Massive Russian Drone and Missile Strikes
SUN, 14 DEC 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday reported fresh overnight Russian attacks across multiple regions, involving more than 450 drones and 30 missiles.

“The main strike again hit our energy supply, the south and the Odessa region,” Zelensky posted on social media, noting that work was underway to restore electricity and water in affected communities.

Authorities confirmed that a grain warehouse in the port city of Odessa caught fire, while two people were injured in the region. More than a dozen civilian facilities were also damaged nationwide.

Zelensky added that thousands of families were left without power in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv. Officials reported five additional injuries in Mykolaiv during the strikes.

Calling the attacks “terror against our people,” Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians and infrastructure rather than pursuing peace. He pointed to Moscow’s hardline stance in ongoing negotiations led by the United States, which are set to resume in Berlin.

Parallel to the talks, Russia continues to apply military pressure through airstrikes, aiming to force Ukraine into accepting its ceasefire terms.

“Russia wants to destroy Ukraine as a state,” Zelensky said. “That is why we need support in everything that protects lives and ends this war: stronger air defences, long-range weapons, and greater pressure on Russia.”

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