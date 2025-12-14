Analyst Warns Benin Coup Suspect’s Escape Could Escalate Regional Tensions

Richard Kumadoe, fraud and security analyst, has warned that the escape of Benin coup leader Lieutenant-Colonel Pascal Tigri could deepen political divisions amid West Africa's existing security and ideological tensions.

He said the development may further strain relations between nations maintaining close ties with France and those seeking to reduce Paris' influence in the region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kumadoe noted that the incident extends beyond a simple jailbreak, carrying the potential to escalate into a broader geopolitical challenge for West Africa.

“Countries already facing internal fragility may see this escape as a sign of weakening regional security coordination. Unresolved ideological tensions could be exploited by actors aiming to destabilise governments,” he said.

The escape has also raised public concern in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, where residents fear instability from neighbouring countries could affect cross-border trade, safety, and investment confidence.

He urged security agencies across the sub-region to strengthen collaborative systems to prevent such incidents from triggering wider conflicts.

A manhunt has intensified after Benin officials confirmed the escape of Lt-Col Tigri, alleged mastermind of the failed December 7 coup, reportedly fleeing with a colleague to a neighbouring country.

Background information indicates the failed coup, aimed at toppling President Patrice Talon, was swiftly foiled through coordinated action by loyalist troops, ECOWAS regional security collaboration, and assistance from Nigeria.

Authorities arrested more than a dozen mutinous soldiers during the operation, but Lt-Col Tigri, head of the “Military Committee for Refoundation,” evaded detention under unclear circumstances.

High-level sources suggest the fugitive officer has crossed Benin's borders, taking refuge near the capital of an undisclosed neighbouring country, though no official confirmation has been made.

Officials in Cotonou say the escape has transformed the matter from a domestic security issue into a potential diplomatic confrontation, with the government preparing to seek extradition amid uncertainty over regional political alignments.

President Talon has vowed that all perpetrators linked to the attempted coup will face justice, while Tigri's flight now places the focus on diplomatic negotiations at a time of shifting alliances in West Africa.

Source: GNA