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Two arrested in Accra over guns, tramadol and stolen police phone

  Mon, 15 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment Two arrested in Accra over guns, tramadol and stolen police phone
MON, 15 DEC 2025

Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in separate but related intelligence-led operations over the unlawful possession of firearms, narcotic substances and suspected stolen items, raising fresh concerns about the circulation of illegal weapons and drugs in parts of the capital.

The arrests followed an operation carried out on December 10, 2025, by a joint team from the Accra Regional Police Command and the Police Intelligence Directorate. One of the suspects, Suleiman Danjumah, also known as Solomon Addai and Innocent, had earlier been granted bail by the Adabraka District Court on November 25, 2025, in connection with a previous case involving a Smith and Wesson pistol and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

According to a police press release, Danjumah was picked up during a follow-up operation after intelligence suggested he was again in possession of an illegal firearm. A search conducted during the arrest led to the recovery of another unregistered pistol, identified as a 9mm Parabellum Arcus 94.

The police further retrieved a cache of items from the suspect, including military uniforms and caps, a Police-issued Huawei mobile phone, four assorted mobile phones, a shocker, a jackknife, 34 blisters of Tramadol 225mg and an unregistered jungle motorbike. Preliminary checks confirmed that the Police Huawei handset had been stolen from a police officer.

Further investigations, the police said, revealed that Danjumah admitted to dealing in narcotics at Las Vegas, Achimota. He is also alleged to have fired warning shots during an altercation with another suspected drug dealer, Mutala Mohammed, prompting further action by the police.

Mutala Mohammed was subsequently arrested, and a search at his premises uncovered two parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, along with 19 blisters of Tramadol 120mg, popularly known as “Red”.

During interrogation, the suspects mentioned one Usman Ali as the source of the firearm. The police said efforts were underway to locate and arrest him to assist with ongoing investigations.

All the suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while the seized narcotic substances and other items have been retained as exhibits and will be forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.

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