ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Anti-OSP bill: Majority Leader and Chief Whip must immediately resign — Minority

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Majority Leader Mahama Ayarigaleft and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
SAT, 13 DEC 2025 1
Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga[left] and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate resignation of Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor following their failed attempt to repeal the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The opposition lawmakers described the move as reckless, unauthorised and contrary to President John Dramani Mahama’s stated commitment to strengthening the country's anti-corruption framework.

“The Minority in Parliament calls for the immediate resignation of the Honourable Majority Leader and the Honourable Majority Chief Whip following their failed attempt to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor in direct contradiction to President John Dramani Mahama’s stated policy,” the caucus said in a statement dated December 12.

The demand follows President Mahama’s request for the withdrawal of the Private Member’s Bill seeking to abolish the OSP, barely days after it was laid in Parliament.

The Minority said the bill, which proposed a full repeal of Act 959 and the transfer of all OSP functions to the Attorney-General’s Department, amounted to either gross incompetence or deliberate insubordination on the part of the two government leaders.

According to the caucus, the timing of the bill raised serious concerns, coming shortly after the arrest of lawyer Martin Kpebu, a known critic of the OSP and whom they perceive as an ally of the governing party.

“Is this a coordinated, multi-pronged assault on an independent anti-corruption institution by operatives angered by one politically inconvenient arrest?” the statement questioned.

The Minority compared the development with the New Patriotic Party’s record in government, arguing that it never attempted to dismantle the OSP despite arrests of its own members during its tenure.

It argued that the President’s public repudiation and subsequent order for the bill’s withdrawal confirmed the initiative was ill-conceived, inconsistent with government policy and damaging to the country's anti-corruption credibility.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, through a statement signed by his spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, reaffirmed that the OSP remains a key pillar in the fight against corruption and urged the office to intensify efforts to build public trust and act boldly within its mandate.

1213202564056-h41o266fey-img1806.jpeg

1213202564109-typbsferql-img1807.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Akoto | 12/14/2025 2:24:38 PM

Nonsense demands.

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Larry Alans Dogbey, Managing Editor of The Herald Newspaper High Court conviction of Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbey unfortunate — GJA

2 hours ago

Sedina Tamakloe was not in prison custody until yesterday — Minority Sedina Tamakloe was not in prison custody until yesterday — Minority

3 hours ago

Kumasi Police arrest notorious peddler Con Papa and another in major narcotics raid Kumasi Police arrest notorious peddler 'Con Papa' and another in major narcotics...

3 hours ago

AGI warns of possible job losses as manufacturers consider shift to importation over utility tariff hikes AGI warns of possible job losses as manufacturers consider shift to importation ...

3 hours ago

Minority alleges convicted Sedina Tamakloe spent 15 days outside prison after extradition to Ghana Minority alleges convicted Sedina Tamakloe spent 15 days outside prison after ex...

3 hours ago

First-time dud cheque offenders to face 10% surcharge —BoGwarns First-time dud cheque offenders to face 10% surcharge — BoG warns

3 hours ago

Juju fails as man dies after allegedly stabbing himself during fire festival in Salaga Juju fails as man dies after allegedly stabbing himself during fire festival in ...

3 hours ago

Cabinet approves State Assets Protection Bill to safeguard public property – Mahama Cabinet approves State Assets Protection Bill to safeguard public property – Mah...

3 hours ago

Asantehene calls for engineering solutions to curb flooding in Ghana Asantehene calls for engineering solutions to curb flooding in Ghana

3 hours ago

“I’ll divorce my wife If Ghana doesn’t beat Croatia” – Lil Win “I’ll divorce my wife If Ghana doesn’t beat Croatia” – Lil Win

Just in....
body-container-line