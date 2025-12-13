Anti-OSP bill: Majority Leader and Chief Whip must immediately resign — Minority

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate resignation of Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor following their failed attempt to repeal the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The opposition lawmakers described the move as reckless, unauthorised and contrary to President John Dramani Mahama’s stated commitment to strengthening the country's anti-corruption framework.

“The Minority in Parliament calls for the immediate resignation of the Honourable Majority Leader and the Honourable Majority Chief Whip following their failed attempt to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor in direct contradiction to President John Dramani Mahama’s stated policy,” the caucus said in a statement dated December 12.

The demand follows President Mahama’s request for the withdrawal of the Private Member’s Bill seeking to abolish the OSP, barely days after it was laid in Parliament.

The Minority said the bill, which proposed a full repeal of Act 959 and the transfer of all OSP functions to the Attorney-General’s Department, amounted to either gross incompetence or deliberate insubordination on the part of the two government leaders.

According to the caucus, the timing of the bill raised serious concerns, coming shortly after the arrest of lawyer Martin Kpebu, a known critic of the OSP and whom they perceive as an ally of the governing party.

“Is this a coordinated, multi-pronged assault on an independent anti-corruption institution by operatives angered by one politically inconvenient arrest?” the statement questioned.

The Minority compared the development with the New Patriotic Party’s record in government, arguing that it never attempted to dismantle the OSP despite arrests of its own members during its tenure.

It argued that the President’s public repudiation and subsequent order for the bill’s withdrawal confirmed the initiative was ill-conceived, inconsistent with government policy and damaging to the country's anti-corruption credibility.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, through a statement signed by his spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, reaffirmed that the OSP remains a key pillar in the fight against corruption and urged the office to intensify efforts to build public trust and act boldly within its mandate.