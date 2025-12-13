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Adidome Chief Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V opens district’s first community library, inspiring a new era of learning

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
General News Adidome Chief Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V opens district’s first community library, inspiring a new era of learning
SAT, 13 DEC 2025

In a historic move to enhance education in the North Tongu district, the office of the Dufia and Landlord of Adidome, Togbe Kwasnyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, has officially inaugurated the Adidome Community Library.

This marks the district's first public library, providing a hub for reading, research, and literacy advancement.

The library building was donated by the E.P. Church, and resources and books were provided by the Ghana Library Authority, the CH Group Foundation, Transformational Leadership Concepts (TLC), as well as local partners. It will serve children, students, teachers, and community members eager to gain knowledge and grow.

During the inauguration ceremony, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V emphasized that the library reflects his long-standing vision for the town.

He stated, “Education is the cornerstone of development. This library is more than just a building; it is a realized dream and a tool to empower minds that will transform Mafi, Central Tongu, and Ghana.” He urged young people to seize this opportunity: “Let this library be your place of discovery. Become innovators, thinkers, and nation-builders. Your future begins here.”

The District Assembly, represented by DCE Hon Adison Mornyuei Dodzie, pledged to ensure ongoing maintenance, including cleaning, security, and operational support. He encouraged the community to utilize the library to improve their reading and learning.

Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the project lead for the library, expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the project possible, stating, “A dream shared is half achieved. When we first shared the idea, we never imagined so many people would come on board. Today’s success proves the power of collective effort.”

The Ghana Library Authority, represented by its Deputy CEO, Mr Israel Dzantor applauded Togbe Agyeman and his team, along with supporting partners, for the initiative and encouraged other traditional leaders to draw inspiration from his commitment to educational projects.

Special recognition was given to the E.P. Church for providing the facility, the Ghana Library Authority for its operational oversight, the CH Group Foundation for its critical support, and the Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board, along with benefactors, volunteers, and community partners who brought the project to life.

Also attending the ceremony were the Acting President of the Mafi Traditional Council, Togbe Asaf Amma Ampem Buatri IV, accompanied by Togbe Asamoankwanta, a member of the Mafi Traditional Council and the Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board.

With its community-focused programming, the Adidome Community Library is poised to become a long-term educational asset, advancing literacy, digital skills, and research, while strengthening Adidome’s identity as a growing center of learning in Central Tongu.

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