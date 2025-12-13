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Salah back in action for Liverpool after outburst

By AFP
Sports News Liverpools Mohamed Salah came off the bench against Brighton. By Paul ELLIS (AFP)
SAT, 13 DEC 2025
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah came off the bench against Brighton. By Paul ELLIS (AFP)

Mohamed Salah came off the bench in the first half of Liverpool's match against Brighton on Saturday, a week after he made explosive comments about the club and manager Arne Slot.

The Egypt forward was introduced to loud cheers in the 26th minute after defender Joe Gomez was forced off injured.

The home team were leading 1-0 at Anfield after Hugo Ekitike scored in the first minute.

Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" after he was left on the bench for last week's 3-3 draw at Leeds -- the third match in a row that he did not start.

He also said he had no relationship with Slot when he spoke to reporters after the match at Elland Road.

He was omitted from the midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan, which Liverpool won 1-0.

Slot said at Friday's pre-match press conference that he would speak to the forward later in the day.

"I have no reasons not wanting him to stay," he said.

Salah, who signed a new two-year contract at Liverpool in April, is due to join the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Brighton match.

The length of his absence depends on how far Egypt go in the competition in Morocco, with the final taking place on January 18.

Salah, third in Liverpool's all-time scoring charts with 250 goals, has won two Premier League titles and one Champions League crown during his spell on Merseyside.

He scored 29 Premier League goals last season as Liverpool romped to a 20th English league title but has managed just four league goals this season.

Liverpool started their match against Brighton 10th in the table after a shocking run.

AFP
AFP

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