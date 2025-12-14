Gender Minister calls for inclusive approach to positive masculinity at National Men’s Conference

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has underscored the crucial role of men and boys in advancing gender equality, peace, and social justice in Ghana.

Speaking at the National Men’s Conference on Positive Masculinity, she affirmed that men are not merely participants in the national gender discourse but essential contributors to sustainable solutions, noting that President John Dramani Mahama, exemplifies the leadership required to champion positive masculinity.

The minister highlighted the need to address the unique pressures and vulnerabilities faced by men and boys while empowering them as allies in eliminating sexual and gender-based violence.

She said the conference marks the beginning of a national discourse on meaningfully engaging men and boys to eliminate sexual and gender-based violence. According to her, it is important to understand the pressures, expectations, and vulnerabilities faced by men and boys while empowering them to serve as allies for gender justice.

She explained that the ministry saw it as an opportunity to broaden national conversation around issues affecting men and boys areas often overshadowed by data focusing mainly on women and girls.

“As a ministry mandated to promote gender equality and protect vulnerable populations, we are committed to ensuring that our interventions benefit all not only women and girls, but men and boys who equally need safe spaces, empowerment, and emotional support,” she said.

Hon. Lartey identified urgent concerns including harmful gender stereotypes, mental health challenges, substance abuse, unemployment, and societal pressure that discourages emotional expression among males.

She reiterated that positive masculinity does not diminish men, but rather encourages empathy, responsibility, and emotional well-being.

She called for mentorship programmes, community campaigns promoting healthy masculinity, and increased investment in the psychological welfare of men and boys. “Every man and boy deserves to be valued, supported, and given the opportunity to thrive,” she said.

She outlined interventions currently being implemented by the ministry, including empowerment clubs for boys and girls, a national framework for engaging men and boys, the Orange Support Center for reporting gender-based violence, domestic violence hotlines, and trained community paralegals supporting survivors.

Importantly, Hon. Lartey acknowledged that violence affects all genders. “Abuse is not one-sided. Men and boys also experience violence. Our advocacy must protect every individual, regardless of gender,” she added.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, urged men to embrace a renewed understanding of masculinity that promotes peace, respect, and equality.

He warned that every act of gender-based violence “weakens the soul of the nation” and insisted that Ghana cannot claim progress if women and girls remain unsafe. He called for a cultural shift away from harmful stereotypes and norms that promote domination or silence.

Hon. Afriyie emphasised that the goal is not to accuse men but to awaken their potential as protectors, peacemakers, and partners in national development.

“When men speak up, cultures shift. When men choose respect, households transform. When men model empathy, communities heal,” he said.

He urged men to model compassion and emotional maturity, teaching boys by example.

“A man who uses fear to command respect is not powerful,” he stated.

He further called on churches, mosques, traditional authorities, clans, and community leaders to use their moral influence to condemn abuse, challenge harmful practices, uphold the dignity of women, and guide young boys into responsible adulthood.

The conference was attended by traditional rulers, Members of Parliament focused on gender issues, students, representatives of the United Nations, and members of the media.