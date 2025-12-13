Health Ministry dismisses reports on Weija Paediatric Hospital

The Ministry of Health has strongly denied media reports suggesting that the Weija Paediatric Hospital project has encountered serious challenges, insisting that construction is ongoing and that the project has neither been cancelled nor suspended.

In a statement dated December 13, 2025, and signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Tony Goodman, the Ministry said it has not issued or authorised any publication indicating difficulties with the project, contrary to claims circulating in sections of the media.

The Ministry clarified that construction work being carried out by Awerco Construction Limited is progressing steadily and continues without any interference. It explained that the Weija Paediatric Hospital is a World Bank–funded project being executed under a design and build arrangement between the Ministry of Health and Awerco Construction Limited, including the supply and installation of medical equipment.

Addressing the role of the World Bank, the Ministry stressed that the Bank is solely a funding partner and not a contractual party to either the construction works or equipment supply contracts.

It categorically rejected suggestions that the project has been terminated, suspended or cancelled, stating that no such notices have been issued to the contractor and that all contracts remain in force.

The Ministry, however, acknowledged that the World Bank previously conducted a post procurement review on a CT scanner acquired for the project under the previous administration. The review found that the equipment had been procured at significantly inflated prices, ranging from three to 11 times the average market value. As a result, the World Bank withdrew $3.8 million used for the procurement of the equipment.

Despite this setback, the Ministry maintained that the hospital project itself remains on track. It said the facility is nearing completion, with snagging works ongoing and preparations underway for takeover and eventual operation.

The Ministry added that it continues to engage the contractor and the World Bank separately in line with their respective contractual and funding responsibilities. It also cautioned media organisations to verify information from official sources before publication to avoid misleading the public.