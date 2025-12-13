Kpandai rerun: 'I don’t know where NDC wants to carry all these majority seats to' — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has expressed frustration over the Kpandai parliamentary rerun, questioning the motives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in snatching all parliamentary seats currently held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, December 13, he said, “I don’t know where the NDC wants to carry all these majority seats to.”

Cudjoe blamed the Electoral Commission (EC) for mismanagement of the collation process, which he says created the conditions for the court-ordered rerun. He argued that the irregularities were administrative failures by the EC, not misconduct by the candidates themselves.

He expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Matthew Nyindam, who he believes legitimately won the 2024 election, would secure victory again. “The collation issues and the rest tell me that the fault of this whole process was actually the Electoral Commission. The fact that they allowed all these things to happen means they should be chastised,” he said.

The rerun follows a Tamale High Court ruling annulling the 2024 results after NDC candidate Nsala Wakpal petitioned the court, arguing that the final collation took place without his presence or that of his representative. Following the annulment and Parliament’s declaration that the seat is vacant, the EC has scheduled the rerun for Tuesday, December 30, 2025, featuring the same three candidates who contested the seat in 2024.