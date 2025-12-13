GBC radio news commentary celebrating 41 years of national farmers day: Reflections

Ghanaians have once again on Friday, December 4, 2025 bestowed honor on the nation’s farmers and fishers and those in the Agric value chain across the length and breadth of the country to acknowledge their contribution to the country’s development. The unique celebrations over the last 41 years in the nation’s history on the first Friday of December each year have been one of the major national events that have shaped the country’s developmental goals, especially in the area of agriculture. The Theme for this year’s celebration, “Eat Ghana, Feed Ghana, Secure the Future," one can aptly say, is the reflection of the nation's desire to secure the nation’s food sufficiency for local consumption and for export. The colourful National durbar, which was held in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital was attended by the President H.E John Dramani Mahama, state officials, traditional rulers and people from all walks of life with pomp and pageantry.

Instituted in the year 1984 by the then government, the Provisional National Defense Council, under the leadership of the former President Jerry John Rawlings, the National Farmers’ Day has indeed played a pivotal role in the nation’s agricultural policies and programs over the last 41 years. It has provided a national platform to show gratitude and appreciation to our hard-working farmers and fishers through whose toil the nation continues to feed itself. The NFD has also provided an opportunity for the nation to dialogue on the policies and programs in the agricultural sector, particularly the challenges confronting the sector, with a view to addressing such challenges to make the sector more productive. The celebration of the National Farmers Day arguably is perhaps the most appropriate way to say Ayekoo to our hard-working farmers and fishers.

Since Independence, the agricultural sector has remained the backbone of the nation’s economy, providing the needed food for consumption and cash crops for export. The cocoa sector in particular has been the engine of growth that has fueled the country’s economic drive in terms of earning foreign exchange for the country. One can also mention the contribution of the non-traditional export crops which cannot be ignored. The 41 years of the life of the national farmers day has not been without challenges, though. From a very humble and modest beginning, the celebration has grown from strength to strength. One significant area which has seen tremendous change is the awards given to deserving farmers and fishers from the districts to the national level. From Wellington boots, few bags of fertilizers, bicycles, cutlasses, hoes and spraying machines, in recent times, the awards include houses, pickup vehicles, salon cars, tractors and a lot more.

These have indeed impacted positively on our farmers and fishers, knowing that their toils and efforts are recognized and appreciated. Indeed, it has brought smiles and dignity to the agricultural industry. It is equally important to acknowledge the support of corporate institutions that have stood solidly behind the NFD from the onset to date. One of such institutions is the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and of course, the Ghana Cocoa Board and the Agricultural Development Bank. The beautiful thing about the celebration of National Farmers Day is the fact that it cuts across political lines. All successive governments have ensured the celebration of the festival each year and even tried to improve upon it. Another significance is the rotational basis it enjoys, giving each region the opportunity to host it. These would indeed boost economic activities in the region hosting the festival and build national cohesiveness.

It is refreshing to note the various intervention programs by the government announced by the president during the national durbar at Ho to push the sector to the next level. This includes the enhanced credit facility to farmers and the establishment of the Farmers’ Services Centers, which would facilitate the provision of all resources and inputs at affordable or subsidized prices for the farmers. Another major program mentioned by the president is the rehabilitation of road networks in the farming communities under the “Big Push” agenda to facilitate the transfer of farm products to the market centers. These interventions would invariably reduce the prices of foodstuffs and eventually the cost of living for the ordinary Ghanaian. The government policy to mandate all state institutions such as the tertiary institutions, the prison service and the hospitals to procure their foodstuffs from the local market is another step in the right direction. This would expand production, generate more income and create more employment opportunities, especially for the youth.

The call therefore, by the president to the youth to go into farming should be seen as a clarion call on the youth to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

With the rapid increase in the country’s population growth, there is an urgent need to adopt policies that would promote food sufficiency for local consumption and even for export.

Though the sector has been recording growth over the years, there are certain factors that still threaten sufficient production in the sector, which need to be addressed. One is the threat posed by mining activities, particularly illegal mining popularly called galamsey, which is causing a lot of destruction to farmlands, forests and river bodies. The allegation that some farmers are even cutting down their cocoa trees and engaging in mining activities is quite worrying. The issue of climate change is another worrying factor, causing unpredictability in the weather patterns. As long as the nation depends largely on rain-fed agriculture, we are not out of the woods yet.

All said and done, there is no denying the fact that the celebration of the National Farmers Day for the past 41 years has brought a lot of improvements in the life of our hard working farmers and fishers, improved food production and food security, improvement in the economy and perhaps most importantly appreciation and recognition to our farmers and fishers for their hard work and sacrifice in keeping the nation going, for as the adage goes, a nation that does not honor its heroes is not worth dying for.

It is the expectation of all that in the coming years, a lot more interventions will be introduced to make the agriculture sector more resilient, attractive, especially to the youth and more secure to enhance food production for local consumption and even for export. These would cut down the foreign exchange import bill of over 2 billion dollars spent each year. Once again, we say Ayekoo to our hardworking farmers and fishers, for indeed, the nation is proud of you.