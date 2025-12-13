Kpandai Seat: Kwesi Pratt slams Afenyo Markin for ‘insulting’ attack on Appeal Court Justices

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has taken a swipe at Minority leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin, accusing him of making comments that he says amount to open contempt of court ahead of the Appeal Court hearing on the Kpandai parliamentary rerun case.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Pratt said he was shocked that a lawyer would publicly issue what he called a warning to Appeal Court justices a day before they sit on the Kpandai case.

He argued that similar remarks in past decades could have resulted in jail time.

Pratt was reacting to a press conference in which Afenyo Markin is reported to have cautioned the justices not to take a decision that could trigger unrest, suggesting that such a ruling might reflect executive influence.

Pratt described the remarks as “insulting to the bench” and said any allegation that judges are acting for “pay masters” amounts to accusing them of bribery and corruption.

“In the 1960s or 1970s, you could go to prison for this. A lawyer stands before the press and warns Appeal Court judges about how they should rule. That is clear contempt,” he told host Moro Awudu.

“If anyone claims judges are being manipulated, the Chief Justice should be calling for an investigation.”

The political temperature over the Kpandai seat has been rising since a Tamale High Court ruling on November 24 annulled the 2024 parliamentary results and ordered a fresh election within 30 days.

The court found irregularities in 41 of the 152 polling stations, enough to undermine the credibility of the outcome.

Those tensions spilled into Parliament on Tuesday, December 10, where a near confrontation broke out between Majority and Minority MPs over when the seat should be declared vacant following the court’s decision.

-metrotvonline