V/R: Alavanyo Teacher receives GH₵500, two bottles of whiskey as compensation after attack by hired thug

A teacher at the Alavanyo Wudidi EP Primary School in the Volta Region has received GH₵ 500 and two bottles of whiskey as compensation after he was assaulted by a man allegedly hired by a pupil guardian.

Sources in the community said the teacher had punished a pupil with the approval of the child grandmother because the boy failed to submit his homework.

However, the pupil grandfather, who was unhappy about the punishment, reportedly hired a man known as Delase to attack the teacher.

Delase was later arrested, but community leaders released him to allow the parties to settle the matter outside the court system.

He was summoned before the chief and elders of Wudidi, where he admitted the offence and apologised.

He was instructed to compensate the teacher with GH₵ 500 to support his medical bills, along with two bottles of whiskey and a written assurance guaranteeing the teacher safety and good behaviour going forward.

The elders also imposed traditional sanctions. Delase was ordered to provide a ram, two bottles of Castle Bridge and a keg of palm wine for prayers to cleanse the community of the disgrace brought by the assault.

In addition, he was directed to write a letter of apology to the Hohoe Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service.

-metrotvonline