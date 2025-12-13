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Daddy Lumba’s children arrive at Baba Yara stadium for final funeral rites

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
Social News Daddy Lumba’s children arrive at Baba Yara stadium for final funeral rites
SAT, 13 DEC 2025

The children of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, have arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to take part in his final funeral rites.

Led by their eldest brother, Calvin Fosu, the children stepped forward to pay their last respects as their father lay in state ahead of his burial.

The moment was marked by deep emotion, with the atmosphere at the stadium turning sombre as they took turns to bid him farewell.

Surrounded by thousands of mourners, the presence of Daddy Lumba’s children underscored the significance of the occasion and their desire to be fully involved in honouring the life and legacy of their father.

The stadium has been filled with fans, musicians and sympathisers from across the country, reflecting the immense impact Daddy Lumba had on Ghana’s music industry and the deep affection he earned over decades of his career.

Known for songs that spoke to love, struggle and hope, Daddy Lumba’s influence on Ghanaian music remains profound. As the funeral rites continue, his legacy endures through his timeless music and the countless lives he touched.

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