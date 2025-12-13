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SSNIT @60: Progress Worth Noting, but Pensioners Still Demand Deeper Reforms

Feature Article SSNIT @60: Progress Worth Noting, but Pensioners Still Demand Deeper Reforms
SAT, 13 DEC 2025

While the broader argument may be well-intentioned, the use of the word “noise” in the context used in the write-up by Elvis Menash captioned “SSNIT @60 –Microscopic Model View…” is unfortunate and insensitive. For pensioners and contributors, the concerns being raised about SSNIT are not background disturbances to be filtered out; they are lived realities shaped by decades of work, expectations of dignity, and fears about security in old age. Describing these legitimate anxieties as “noise” risks trivializing the voices of those whose livelihoods depend on the system. A more respectful framing would recognize these concerns as part of a vital national dialogue, even while offering an alternative or “positive” analytical perspective.

As the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) commemorates 60 years of existence, Elvis Mensah has highlighted its SSNIT’s strengths --- technological modernization, operational improvements, expansion into the informal sector, and a record of uninterrupted pension payments. Yet, for many pensioners and labour advocates, the celebration comes with a reminder. Progress must be measured not only in systems upgraded or contributors enrolled, but also in the lived reality of retirees who rely on monthly benefits to survive. While SSNIT has undeniably evolved, significant gaps remain between the institution’s achievements and the expectations of pensioners who continue to push for broader reforms.

A Stronger Institution, but Questions on Adequacy Persist

SSNIT’s defenders point to its resilience through political transitions, economic shocks, and reforms. Few public institutions on the continent boast such consistency. For many retirees, however, the issue has never been the regularity of payments. The real concern is adequacy.

In a period of rising inflation, fluctuating currency values, and increased cost of living, pensioners argue that the current benefit levels often fall short of meeting basic needs. While SSNIT adjusts pensions annually, many retirees say the increments rarely keep pace with real economic pressures. A low of GH¢500 and a high of GH¢201,000 speaks volumes. The Public Affairs Department needed to focus on programmes for the majority of pensioners who take figures below GH¢1,000 per month. The institution’s track record of paying on time is acknowledged, but pensioners insist that being paid is not the same as being protected.

Digital Transformation: A Leap Forward, but Not for Everyone

SSNIT’s recent digital overhaul --- biometric systems, mobile apps, online record updates, and a forthcoming virtual branch has been celebrated as a major advancement. Younger contributors and formal-sector workers have welcomed the shift, which promises greater convenience and reduced bureaucracy.

However, pensioners, especially older beneficiaries in rural areas, caution that digital transformation cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution. Many retirees continue to struggle with digital platforms, limited smartphone access, and inconsistent internet connectivity. What happens to the many pensioners with mobility, sight, and hearing challenges who have to travel to SSNIT offices? What of a mobile service by SSNIT for her pensioners? Reform advocates argue that technology must complement, not replace, accessible face-to-face service options.

Investment Influence vs. Transparency Concerns

SSNIT positions itself as a development partner, citing investments in real estate, hospitality, energy, ICT, and student accommodation. These investments, the Trust says, are essential for sustaining long-term pension obligations.

Yet pensioners frequently raise questions about the performance of some historic investment decisions, calling for clearer disclosure, independent audits, and consistent public reporting on returns. Critics say strong investments are meaningful only if they translate into higher pensions and better financial sustainability. Without transparency, confidence in the system remains fragile.

Expansion into the Informal Sector: Promise Meets Practical Reality

The Trust’s effort to enroll self-employed workers is an important step toward building a more inclusive and sustainable pension scheme. Over 2.1 million active contributors today reflect a broader reach than ever before.

Still, labour analysts note that increasing membership is not the same as ensuring consistent contributions. Many informal workers face irregular incomes, and without robust enforcement and incentives, expansion may not automatically strengthen SSNIT’s long-term finances. Pensioners also question whether the gains from expanded coverage will eventually support improved benefit levels.

Operational Clean-Ups Appreciated, but Trust Requires More

Internal reforms, ranging from payroll sanitization to improved identity verification and cyber security have been applauded. These changes are saving SSNIT money and reducing fraud, both of which are necessary for institutional credibility.

But pensioners say administrative efficiency is only part of the equation. For many retirees, the deeper issue is trust. Trust that benefits will remain fair, that investment decisions are sound, and that their voices matter in the governance of the pension system.

The Human Factor: Engagement Still Favors Contributors over Retirees

SSNIT has increased engagement through mobile service weeks, employer sensitization, and public education campaigns. Yet many pensioners say the efforts tend to prioritize active workers, not those already on the pension payroll.

Reform advocates are calling for stronger retiree representation on SSNIT’s board, structured consultation processes, and more transparent explanations for annual indexation decisions. For them, meaningful reform requires that pensioners become active partners, not passive recipients in shaping the future of the scheme.

My Thoughts: A Balanced Outlook
SSNIT at 60 stands at a crossroads. On one hand, it has modernized significantly, broadened its contributor base, and improved internal systems. These achievements deserve recognition. On the other hand, pensioners continue to raise legitimate concerns about the adequacy of benefits, transparency, and meaningful inclusion in reform conversations.

The institution’s next decade will depend on its ability to balance both narratives: leveraging its undeniable institutional strengths while addressing the long-standing challenges that shape the daily experience of retirees.

SSNIT IS EVOLVING, BUT TO DELIVER TRULY ON ITS PROMISE, EVOLUTION MUST GO HAND-IN-HAND WITH DEEPER, PEOPLE-CENTERED REFORMS.

Those making all the noise about reforms do not malign; they are simply asking for national dialogue on pension reforms in Ghana. Are pensioners asking for too much?

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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